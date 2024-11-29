Gameday Preview: Game 26 vs Brandon Wheat Kings

November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tonight's Matchup: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Brandon Wheat Kings this season. The Tigers and Wheat Kings have split the season series thus far, Brandon has been the only team this season to shut out the Tigers, but the Tigers will look to flip the script as they welcome the Wheat Kings to Medicine Hat.

2024-25 Season Series:

Brandon 1 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Oct. 11, 2024)

Medicine Hat 0 @ Brandon 3 (Nov. 2, 2024)

Last Game: The Tigers are coming off an overtime loss to the first-place Saskatoon Blades on Nov. 23. The Tigers look to snap their 2-game skid Vs Brandon. Medicine Hat played a solid game vs Saskatoon, exhibiting their preservice never letting Saskatoon pull ahead by more than one. Jordan Switzer made 27 saves on the night including the WHL's Save of the Night, making a down-and-out stop on the goal line.

2024-25 Standings:

13-11-0-0 Central Div. - 1st Eastern Con. - 2nd Home (8-4-0-0) Away (5-7-0-0)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (18) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (7)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (33) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.891)

Points - Gavin McKenna (48) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.93)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (62) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+20)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 20 - 93 - 21.5%

Penalty Kill: 81 - 105 - 77.1%

Recent Transactions: The Tigers have called up Cash Christie (G) from SAHA. The Tigers have also removed "AP" status from forward Carter Cunningham, making him a full-time roster player for the 2024-25 season.

Milestones:

Tigers forward Hunter St. Martin secured his 50th WHL goal scoring the overtime winner for the Tigers Wednesday in Prince Albert. St. Martin is also looking to secure other milestones being 4 points from 100 career points and 4 assists from 50 career assists. Gavin McKenna is also 2 points away from hitting 50 on the season.

Hunt...ing for Goals: Hunter St. Martin is having a career year for the Medicine Hat Tigers. With some standout performances this season, he's tallied 18 goals over 22 games, including an impressive 9 goals in a 5-game stretch. St. Martin has recorded two hat tricks so far, one of which included an incredible 5-goal game. The Florida Panthers prospect also potted his 50th career goal vs Prince Albert on November 20th.

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streaks

Gavin McKenna 9 Game Point Streak - (19 Points / 9 Games)

Ryder Ritchie 6 Game Point Streak - (6 Points / 6 Games)

Bryce Pickford 5 Game Point Streak - (7 Points / 5 Games)

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 48 Points (1st)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 25 Points (Tied 4th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 18 Goals (6th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 10 Goals (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 33 Assists (1st)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 3 SHG (Tied 1st) Andrew Basha 2 SHG (Tied 2nd)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 11 PPA (Tied 4th)

Game Winning Goals Hunter St. Martin - 4 GWG (Tied 3rd)

Roster Makeup: 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) Harsanyi, McCann, McKenna, Kashkowski, Paranych, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Ryan-MacKay, Gordon-Carroll

15 Years Old (2009) Christie

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Tigers Schedule:

LAST FIVE RESULTS NEXT FIVE TIME

Vs Victoria Royals 5-1 Win Vs Brandon, Fri. Nov 29 7:00 PM (MT)

@ Saskatoon Blades 5-3 Loss Vs Calgary, Sat. Nov 30 7:00 PM (MT)

@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 Win (OT) @ Swift Current, Wed. Dec 4 7:00 PM (ST)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 Loss @ Lethbridge, Fri. Dec 6 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Saskatoon 4-3 Loss (OT) Vs Edmonton, Sat. Dec 7 7:00 PM (MT)

Gametime is 7:00 PM (MST). You can purchase tickets at the Tiger Box Office or Tixx.ca OR you can listen live on Wild 94.5 or watch at watch.chl.ca.

