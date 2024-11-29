Rockets Drop Afternoon Game To Winterhawks

November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Caden Price of the Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets fell 6-4 on Friday afternoon to the Portland Winterhawks at the Veterans Memorial Arena.

Kalder Varga scored twice on the afternoon to continue his scoring streak with three goals in his last two games while Rhett Stoesser turned aside 37 shots in the defeat.

Varga would open the scoring in this game, firing a shot past Portland goaltender Marek Schlenker seven minutes into the first period for a 1-0 lead. Varga's goal was his third of the season and second in consecutive games. Portland would tie the game late in the first and take the lead early in the second off goals from Kyle Chyzowski and Kyle McDonough to go up 2-1.

Varga would score his second of the game and fourth of the campaign to tie the game before Andrew Cristall would extend his point streak to 14 games when he hammered a shot past Schlenker to put Kelowna up 3-2. Over the duration of Cristall's point streak, he's registered 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points. Cristall has only been held without a point in one game this season which came in a 4-0 Rockets victory over Wenatchee on October 18th. Portland would answer the Rockets brief lead as Josh Zakreski scored twice while Hudson Darby also tallied a goal as Portland scored twice in the final minute of play to take a 5-3 lead to the dressing room through 40 minutes.

Owen Folstrom would score his second of the season less than a minute into the third period to get Kelowna within striking distance, but Zakreski would complete the hat trick with an empty net goal to give Portland a 6-4 win.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Portland 45-43

Kelowna went 0/4 on the power play while Portland went 1/4

Rhett Stoesser made 37 saves

UP NEXT

It'll be a quick turnaround for the Rockets as they will now return home to play Saturday, November 30th against the Regina Pats. Puck drop will take place at 6:05 PM.

