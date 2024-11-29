Oil Kings Start Three-In-Three in Calgary

November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings open a three-games in three-night stretch tonight as they take on the Calgary Hitmen in Calgary.

Edmonton is currently on a three-game winning streak and are coming off a 5-0 win over Red Deer on Sunday at Teddy Bear Toss where Alex Worthington made 26 saves for his first career WHL shutout. Five different players also scored for the Oil Kings who are now 11-10-1-1 on the season and are just three points back of division leading Medicine Hat. Gracyn Sawcyn and Gavin Hodnett will look to keep producing for Edmonton as they each have five points during three-game point streaks.

The opponents, the Calgary Hitmen have made a few big trades recently, acquiring defenceman Kalem Parker from Moose Jaw, and picking up Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Tanner Howe from Regina. The Hitmen have now won four in a row and are 11-7-3-1 on the season in the extremely tight Central Division. Calgary is led offensively right now by Ben Kindel who has 32 points (14G, 18A) in 22 games so far.

This will mark the second of eight meetings this season between the Oil Kings and the Hitmen. Back on September 28 at Rogers Place, the Oil Kings defeated Calgary 4-1 with two points each coming from Gavin Hodnett and Miroslav Holinka. Maxim Muranov scored the lone Calgary goal.

It's also a battle tonight of two stout defensive clubs as both teams sit in the top five in the WHL in Goals Against with Calgary at 71 and Edmonton at 72.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. from the Saddledome tonight.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (20, 11-17-28)

Gavin Hodnett (23, 10-16-26)

Miroslav Holinka (21, 10-11-21)

Adam Jecho (21, 7-13-20)

Roan Woodward (23, 7-13-20)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Cole Miller is 1 game away from 200 as an Oil King.

F Road Woodward is 5 games away from 200 in the WHL

D Ethan MacKenzie is 4 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 4 assists away from 100 in the WHL

D Blake Fiddler is 15 games away from 100 in the WHL

Hitmen Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Ben Kindel (22, 14-18-32)

Oliver Tulk (22, 9-20-29)

Carter Yakemchuk (17, 8-12-20)

Connor Hvidston (22, 6-14-20)

Maxim Muranov (22, 5-11-16)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Calgary Hitmen

Saturday, Sep 28 @ EDM (4-1 EDM)

Friday, Nov 29 @ Calgary

Wednesday, Jan 1 @ Edmonton

Wednesday, Jan 29 @ Calgary

Friday, Jan 31 @ Edmonton

Friday, Feb 7 @ Calgary

Wednesday, Mar 12 @ Edmonton

Sunday, Mar 16 @ Calgary

