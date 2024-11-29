Tigers Victorious in High Scoring Affair

November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Medicine Hat Tigers came out firing in the first period Friday night, quickly taking control against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Just three minutes into the game, Liam Ruck dazzled the crowd with a toe drag around a Brandon defender before sliding a perfect pass to his brother Markus Ruck, who tapped it past goaltender Carson Bjarnason to put the Tigers up 1-0 early.

Two minutes later, the Tigers went on their first power play after Brandon's Luke Shipley was called for tripping. Although the Wheat Kings penalty kill held strong, the Tigers struck as the penalty expired. Mathew Ward took a pass from Liam Ruck low in the slot and ripped it bar down on Bjarnason to extend the lead to 2-0.

Brandon would earn their first power play opportunity midway through the period after Josh Van Mulligan was sent off for tripping. The Tigers' penalty kill was flawless, shutting down the Wheat Kings' attack and keeping their lead intact.

With just over five minutes remaining, Brandon cut the deficit in half as Jaxon Jacobson fired a shot past Tigers netminder Jordan Switzer, making it 2-1.

Minutes later, the Tigers responded in style. Kadon McCann broke free on a breakaway and calmly executed a forehand-backhand move to beat Bjarnason, restoring Medicine Hat's two-goal lead, ending the first period 3-1 after a fast-paced opening frame.

The second period began with intense action as Brandon's Matteo Michels capitalized on a rebound after a flurry of saves from Jordan Switzer, cutting the Tigers' lead to 3-2.

Medicine Hat quickly responded when Easton Odut's penalty sent the Tigers to the power play. Oasiz Weisblatt wasted no time, skating into the Wheat Kings' zone and ripping a shot over the glove of Bjarnason to restore the Tigers' two-goal cushion at 4-2.

Minutes later, Ethan Neutens was penalized for hooking, and Hunter St. Martin followed with a delay-of-game penalty, giving Brandon a lengthy 5-on-3 power play. The Wheat Kings took advantage as Nicholas Johnson wheeled into the zone and slipped a shot past Switzer, cutting the Tigers' lead to 4-3.

The Wheat Kings' power play struck again with under 10 minutes left in the period. Mathew Ward's tripping penalty put Brandon back on the man advantage, Brandon's Jaxon Jacobson buried a rebound off Switzer to tie the game at 4-4.

The Tigers reclaimed their lead seconds later as Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll's shot trickled past Bjarnason, making it 5-4.

In the closing minutes, Brandon tied the game once more when Johnson connected with Luke Shipley from behind the net. Shipley fired it past Switzer, knotting the score at 5-5 heading into the final frame.

The final frame began with a slower pace compared to the second period, as Jonas Woo was called for tripping, quickly followed by a Brandon hooking penalty. The resulting 4-on-4 play yielded no goals.

Just over five minutes into the third, Gavin McKenna delivered a highlight-reel saucer pass to Ryder Ritchie, who danced around Bjarnason to give the lead back to the Tigers once more, 6-5.

Mid way through the 3rd, during a delayed penalty, the Tigers pulled Switzer for a 6-on-5 advantage. The advantage would benefit the Tigers as Ryder Ritchie's shot rebounded to Veeti Vaisanen, who scored his first WHL goal to extend the lead to 7-5 Tigers.

Late in the period, the Tigers took a penalty, giving Brandon a 6-on-4 opportunity as they pulled their goalie. Medicine Hat's penalty kill held strong, preserving the 7-5 victory under pressure from the Wheat Kings powerplay.

The Tigers would secure a win in a high scoring game on the first night of back to back home games.

Special Teams:

PP: 6/8 - 75%

PK: 1/5 - 20%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Ryder Ritchie - Medicine Hat

Veeti Vaisanen - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow night at home Vs Calgary. Game time is 7:00PM (MST) You can get your tickets at the Tigers Box Office or Tixx.ca OR listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

