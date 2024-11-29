Silvertips Acquire Penn State Commit Shea Busch from Lethbridge

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired the rights to Penn State commit Shea Busch from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Busch, an '07-born forward from North Vancouver, B.C., currently plays for the Vernon Vipers in the BCHL where he has 11 goals and five assists through 22 games played. He previously notched eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 53 games with Vernon in 2023-24 as a 16-year-old.

"Our scouting and management staff have watched Shea a lot since his draft season," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "We've been very impressed with his progress over the past couple of years. When he became available, we thought eh would be a great fit for our group, and we're looking forward to watching him take the next step in his development."

Measuring at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, Busch is a product of Yale Hockey Academy, where he was a teammate of Jesse Heslop's at the U15 level in 2021. He posted six goals and 14 assists in 29 U18 games in 2022-23. He has also participated in the 2023 Canada Winter Games with Team British Columbia.

Shea Busch was originally drafted 121st-overall in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by Lethbridge. Other sixth-round picks on the Silvertips from that year include defender Kaeson Fisher (124th-overall) and forward Lukas Kaplan (130th-overall).

