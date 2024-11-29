Game Day Hub: November 29 vs. Kelowna

November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks are ready for redemption this afternoon as they host the Kelowna Rockets on November 29 at 1:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Hometown Heroes Night. With special tributes planned to honor local heroes and an action-packed game on the ice, the Hawks aim to split the season series against the B.C. division opponent.

Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks fell to the Kelowna Rockets 4-2 on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, despite a strong offensive effort with 44 shots on goal. Josh Zakreski recorded two power-play goals, but Kelowna capitalized on timely scoring, including a third-period tally to secure the win. Portland looks to bounce back as they conclude their season series against Kelowna tonight.

Hometown Heroes Night

Get ready for a special night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum as the Winterhawks celebrate Hometown Heroes Night during their matchup against the Kelowna Rockets! The evening will be filled with exciting activations honoring the brave individuals who make a difference in our community. Fans will stand in recognition of local heroes from the police, fire, healthcare, and education sectors, with a special firefighter tribute video and an inspiring performance of the national anthem by Eric Bunday, a local hero in our community, accompanied by a color guard. Keep an eye out for the thrilling (and possibly competitive!) trike race between police and firefighters, as well as the Portland Fire and Providence Health & Services tables on the concourse. Plus, check out our exclusive Hometown Hero camo merchandise in the team store. Don't miss this action-packed game and the chance to celebrate the heroes among us!

Additionally, fans have the chance to win two tickets to John Legend's concert on Dec. 9 at Moda Center in a giveaway. Simply scan the QR code that will be displayed on the jumbotron in-game and enter to win! The winner will be randomly selected and notified during the third period and must be present to claim their prize.

Sing Along Song: Party in the U.S.A. by Miley Cyrus

Month of Giving: Coats for Kids

When we take on the Calgary Hitmen, we're not just playing hockey. We're helping keep local kids warm this winter through our partnership with KGON's Coats for Kids. Online monetary donations are available through Operation Warm.

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks second in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 28.6% clip, while their penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 82.5% for fourth in the league. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight.

Rockets Rundown

The Winterhawks host the Kelowna Rockets tonight, a team currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference with a 10-9-2-1 record. Andrew Cristall, who was named the WHL Player of the Week on Nov. 24, leads the Rockets with 41 points (14G, 27A) in just 16 games and ranks third in league scoring. Defenseman Caden Price has chipped in 30 points (6G, 24A), providing a steady presence on the blue line, while Tij Iginla, has tallied 28 points (13G, 15A). Cristall's explosive performance will be a key focus for the Winterhawks, as his nine points (3G, 6A) in three games last week underline his ability to take over a game.

Goaltending duties have been split between Jake Pilon (3.39 GAA, .894 SV%) and Rhett Stoesser (3.28 GAA, .892 SV%), with Stoesser making 41 saves in Wednesday's contest. Kelowna's special teams present opportunities for Portland, as the Rockets' power play ranks 13th in the league at 21.9%, while their penalty kill struggles at 72.4%, placing them 19th in the WHL.

The Winterhawks will look to capitalize on home ice and maintain pressure on Kelowna. Shutting down Cristall and managing the special teams battle will be key to securing two points tonight and a split in the regular season series.

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight marks the last meeting between the Winterhawks and the Rockets this season, with the Rockets having the 2-1 series edge. The teams first met on September 21 in Kelowna, where Portland claimed a 5-3 victory in the second game of the season. Reed Brown and Carsyn Dyck each netted their first WHL goals, while two tallies from Tyson Yaremko and a third-period strike from Diego Buttazzoni sealed the win.

The Rockets prevailed with a 9-4 win at Prospera Place in the teams' second meeting. Despite falling behind early, the Winterhawks displayed resilience by scoring the final three goals of the game, though the late push wasn't enough to close the gap.

Kelowna earned the 2-1 advantage on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum with a 4-2 win. Despite Josh Zakreski's two power-play goals, the Rockets earned the two points. The Winterhawks will look to bounce back and secure a regular season series split tonight.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible. -

