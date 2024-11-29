Hurricanes Trade Busch for Draft Pick

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Friday the acquisition of a fourth-round draft pick in the 2026 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for the WHL playing rights to 2007-born forward Shea Busch.

Busch, 17, was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the sixth-round (121st overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The North Vancouver, BC, product has totaled 16 points (11g-5a) along with 18 penalty minutes with the British Columbia Hockey League's Vernon Vipers this season. He tallied 20 points (8g-12a) along with 26 penalty minutes in 2022-2023 with the Vipers. The former Yale Hockey Academy graduate is committed to Penn State University NCAA Div. 1 for the 2025-2026 season.

The Hurricanes now hold four fourth-round draft picks in the 2026 WHL Draft.

The Hurricanes continue a stretch of nine games in nine different cities on Friday when they visit the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel Centre at 6:00pm MT. Lethbridge will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Tuesday, December 3rd when they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors before hosting the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, December 6th at 7:00pm in the Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

