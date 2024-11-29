Oil Kings' Winning Streak Snapped in Calgary

November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings had their three-game winning streak snapped on Friday night in Calgary in a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Hitmen.

While Edmonton outshot Calgary 14-8 in the first period, they were down 1-0 after Hunter Aura scored for Calgary just over 11 minutes into the game.

Edmonton tied it early in the second courtesy of Cole Miller who scored shorthanded in his 200th game as an Oil King. That was followed though by a Calgary powerplay goal from Oliver Tulk, which made it 2-1 after two periods.

In the third, Gracyn Sawchyn scored for the Oil Kings on a powerplay to make it 2-2, and things went back-and-forth in the third as the Hitmen were able to score the go-ahead goal with just under three minutes to play to make it 3-2 as Carter Yakemchuk scored for Calgary. Ben Kindel added an empty netter to make it 4-2.

Alex Worthington made 32 saves for Edmonton in the loss, and the Edmonton powerplay was 1-for-4. The penalty kill was 3-for-4.

The Oil Kings are back at it on Saturday at home against Prince George at 7 p.m.

Hear the full post-game show, including comments from Luke Pierce:

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.