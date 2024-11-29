Broncos Fall to Raiders in Goal Filled Affair

November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Despite a third period rally to tie the game at 5-5. The Prince Albert Raiders would skate away with a late 6-5 win against the Swift Current Broncos Friday night.

The Broncos opened the scoring at 5:02 as Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) would take a Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) feed beating Raiders goaltender Max Hildebrand for his 15th of the season. Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) would add to the Swift Current lead as he'd get his 9th of the campaign from Daxon Yerex (Oak Bluff, MB) and Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB). The Raiders would battle back shortly after as Tomas Mrsic would cash-in with his 14th of the season at 14:56. After killing off a Raiders power play, almost immediately after Luke Moroz would tie the game at 2-2 at 17:12.

Into the second period on a Raiders power play, Aiden Oiring would one-time his 10th of the season at 7:23 to put the Raiders up 3-2. Prince Albert would carry on during that power on a 5 on 3 as Tomas Mrsic would get his second goal of the night and WHL leading 10th power play goal to double the Raiders lead. Swift Current would be able cut into the Raider lead as Josh McGregor (Brandon, MB) on a Broncos power play would notch his second of the season at 12:46 from Ty Coupland and Connor Dale. But with 1:01 left in the period, Aiden Oiring would solve Reid Dyck for his second of the game to give the Raiders the two-goal lead once again going to the third.

In the third period the Broncos would battle their way back into the game on the power play as Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would re-direct his 8th of the season from Birnie & Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB). Then 2:38 later the Broncos Captain would fire home his 8th of the season at 7:46 from Coupland & Birnie. Prince Albert would then get a late goal from Mrsic for his hat-trick goal at 17:08 to make it 6-5 Raiders. With the net empty the Broncos with an opportune power play the Broncos would press the Raiders but hit the post three times in the final 1:20 of regulation and couldn't complete the comeback again, falling 6-5.

With the loss the Broncos dropped their third straight game and their record to 14-10-0-0. Next up for Swift Current, a trip to Saskatoon to battle the Blades Saturday night. You can catch the game on Country 94.1 with Gino De Paoli at 7 PM.

