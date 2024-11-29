Broncos Look to Snap Two-Game Skid with Home Tilt against the Raiders
November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (14-9-0-0) will look to turn the page on a mini two-game losing skid as they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders (9-8-3-0) Friday night.
Swift Current in mid-week action dropped a 7-4 decision to the Moose Jaw Warriors Tuesday on the road, while Raiders have been off since Saturday and are winners of five of their last six games. Their last regulation loss came on November 1st at home against the Broncos, falling 9-4.
It's Tim Horton's night at InnovationPlex, where the first 200 kids to come through the doors will receive a free Sidney Crosby toque along various Tim Horton's Prizes including one prize draw a year's supply of coffee.
2024-25 Regular Season: 14-9-0-0 Home: 11-3-0-0 Away: 3-6-0-0
First Half Record: 14-9-0-0 Home: 11-3-0-0 Away: 3-6-0-0
LAST GAME 7-4 L @ Warriors: Rylan Gould & Carlin Dezainde would each chip in with three point nights but it wouldn't be enough as the Warriors defeated the Broncos at the Moose Jaw Events Centre 7-4. Rilen Kovacevic would score his first career hat-trick and Warriors captain Brayden Yager would have a four assist night in the win.
VS RAIDERS: This is the third of eight meetings between the Broncos and Raiders this season. The Broncos took the most recent contest at the Art Hauser Centre Nov 1, 9-4. Clarke Caswell had a five point night while Brady scored a hat-trick in the Bronco victory. Since 1996 the Broncos are 107-60-12-10 with five ties and at home the Broncos are 58-27-2-7 and one tie. Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos in scoring against Prince Albert this season with two goals and five assists.
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:
September 27/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 SC) October 25/2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)
November 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (9-4 SC) October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)
November 29/2024 - at Swift Current December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)
December 27/2024 - at Prince Albert March 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)
December 28/2024 - at Swift Current
January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert
February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert
March 1/2025 - at Swift Current
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (16) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (26) Clarke Caswell
Points (38) - Luke Mistelbacher
Power Play Goals (4) - Birnie, Gould Power Play Assists (9) - Clarke Caswell
Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde
PIMS (34) - Peyton Kettles Plus/Minus (+8) - Grayson Burzynski
Shots (97) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (22.2%) - Carlin Dezainde
Face-off Wins (259) - Rylan Gould Face-off % (56.8%) - Rylan Gould
Wins (9) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck
Save % (.894) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.45) - Reid Dyck
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Carlin Dezainde: 23 GP: 14G-14A-28 PTS Clarke Caswell: 21 GP: 7G - 26A - 33 PTS
Luke Mistelbacher: 23 GP: 16G-22A-38 PTS Ty Coupland: 21 GP: 8G - 6A - 14 PTS
Peyton Kettles: 21 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 23: 14G - 18A- 32 PTS
Reid Dyck: 15: 9-6-0-0 3.22 GAA .900 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 23 GP: 5G- 14A - 19 PTS
Rylan Gould: 16: 7G-10A-17PTS (4 PPG)
