Preview: Americans at Wild - November 29

November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans built up a 6-2 third-period lead, only to see the Moose Jaw Warriors get to within one, before Carter MacAdams scored his second of the game into the empty net to seal a 7-5 win last Saturday. Tri-City also had goals from Brandon Whynott, Max Curran, Austin Zemlak and Jordan Gavin in the win. The Americans finished their East Division trip with a 4-2 record, their best showing since they went a perfect 6-0 in 2016-17.

VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the second of eight meetings between Tri-City and Wenatchee. The Americans picked up a 6-3 victory on October 25 thanks in large part to a three-point, +5 performance from Brandon Whynott. The two teams meet again tomorrow night when the Wild visit the Toyota Center for the first time this year.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Brandon Whynott (13-16-29) Kenta Isogai (8-14-22)

Gavin Garland (13-14-27) Evan Friesen (9-11-20)

Jake Sloan (9-17-26) Miles Cooper (9-9-18)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Power Play - 17.9% (17-for-95) Power Play - 19.9% (20-for-106)

Penalty Kill - 82.6% (76-for-92) Penalty Kill - 85.0% (85-for-100)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Western Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

