Preview: Americans at Wild - November 29
November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans built up a 6-2 third-period lead, only to see the Moose Jaw Warriors get to within one, before Carter MacAdams scored his second of the game into the empty net to seal a 7-5 win last Saturday. Tri-City also had goals from Brandon Whynott, Max Curran, Austin Zemlak and Jordan Gavin in the win. The Americans finished their East Division trip with a 4-2 record, their best showing since they went a perfect 6-0 in 2016-17.
VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the second of eight meetings between Tri-City and Wenatchee. The Americans picked up a 6-3 victory on October 25 thanks in large part to a three-point, +5 performance from Brandon Whynott. The two teams meet again tomorrow night when the Wild visit the Toyota Center for the first time this year.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Brandon Whynott (13-16-29) Kenta Isogai (8-14-22)
Gavin Garland (13-14-27) Evan Friesen (9-11-20)
Jake Sloan (9-17-26) Miles Cooper (9-9-18)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Power Play - 17.9% (17-for-95) Power Play - 19.9% (20-for-106)
Penalty Kill - 82.6% (76-for-92) Penalty Kill - 85.0% (85-for-100)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024
- Hurricanes Trade Busch for Draft Pick - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Silvertips Acquire Penn State Commit Shea Busch from Lethbridge - Everett Silvertips
- Gameday Preview: Game 26 vs Brandon Wheat Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Look to Snap Two-Game Skid with Home Tilt against the Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings Start Three-In-Three in Calgary - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans at Wild - November 29 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: November 29 vs. Kelowna - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.