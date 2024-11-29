Cougars Begin Road Trip with 3-2 Setback in Red Deer

November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







RED DEER, AB - The Prince George Cougars began their weekend double-header with a 3-2 loss to the Red Deer Rebels, Friday at the Peavey Mart Centrium.

Terik Parascak and Carson Carels scored the Prince George goals, and Joshua Ravensbergen made 28 saves.

1st Period

1-0 Cougars (11:49) - Terik Parascak (13) assisted by Borya Valis// The Cougars jumped in the lead for the second straight time on the road as Borya Valis dropped the puck off for Terik Parascak at the right circle and wired a shot by rookie goaltender Peyton Shore who was making his WHL debut.

1-1 Red Deer (16:35) - Matthew Gard (6) assisted by Talon Brigley //The Rebels tied the game and it was courtesy of Talon Brigley forcing a turnover in the offensive zone and he spotted Matthew Gard in tight and slid in his sixth of the season to make it 1-1.

2nd Period

NO SCORING

3rd Period

2-1 Red Deer (7:13) - Jaxon Fuder (6) assisted by Ollie Josephson and Talon Brigley // The Rebels jumped to their first lead of the contest as Ollie Josephson and Jaxon Fuder traded a pair of passes in the offensive zone which led to Fuder sliding in Red Deer's second of the game.

3-1 Red Deer (12:46) - Matthew Gard (7) assisted by Talon Brigley // The Rebels added another courtesy of Matthew Gard. The Rebels forward did the old-fashioned wrap around the Cougars goal and slid the puck by the right pad of Ravensbergen at the left of the goal to make it 3-1.

3-2 Cougars (19:08) - Carson Carels (2) (PP) assisted by Viliam Kmec and Riley Heidt // On a 6 on 4 power-play, the Cats cut the lead to one. Carson Carels received a pass at the left point from Viliam Kmec and Carels' shot made its way through traffic and past Shore to make it a 3-2 game.

FINAL SCORE:

PG: 2 RD: 3

FINAL SHOTS:

PG: 40 RD: 31

POWER-PLAYS:

PG: 1-5 RD: 0-3

GOALTENDING:

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 57:43 - 28/31

RD: Peyton Shore - 60:00 - 38/40

3 STARS:

1.RD: Peyton Shore (38 saves)

2.RD: Talon Brigley (0-3-3)

3.RD: Matthew Gard (2-0-2)

