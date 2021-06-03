Zac Brown Tribute Band Tickets on Sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.
June 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Live music returns to Frontier Field with the Zac Brown Tribute Band on Sunday, July 4 at 7 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at RedWingsBaseball.com, the Frontier Field Ticket Office, or by calling 585-423-WING (9464). All tickets are $20 in advance and $23 the day of the show. All seating will be reserved so fans are encouraged to buy early to acquire the best seats possible. Seats are available in both vaccinated and unvaccinated/socially distanced sections.
Suites are available for $850 and will include 16 tickets, four VIP parking passes, 12 hot dogs, 12 hamburgers, two pizzas, and three six-packs of soda and/or water. These can be purchased immediately by calling 585-454-1001.
Fireworks will follow the show courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.
