"The Punisher" Aquino Joins All-Star Votto on Rehab with Bats
June 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced that Cincinnati Reds slugger Aristides Aquino will begin an MLB rehabilitation assignment in Louisville tonight (June 3) at Louisville Slugger Field. Aquino joins fellow Reds rehabber, All-Star first baseman Joey Votto, on the Bats' roster when the team opens a doubleheader against the St. Paul Saints at 5:30 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.).
Nicknamed "The Punisher," Aquino slugged his way to both the International League's Rookie of the Year award and Louisville's Mary E. Barney Team MVP award (Co-MVP with Brian O'Grady) in 2019 after batting .299 with 28 home runs, 13 doubles and 53 RBI in 78 contests with the Bats. He set a Bats record (since 1999) by homering in four straight games from July 25-28 and notched the second-longest hit streak in Louisville franchise history with a base knock in 22 consecutive games from May 23 - June 19.
Aquino was promoted to the Reds on Aug. 1 and continued his record-setting season by establishing MLB marks for the most homers in a player's first 12, 14, 16, 17, 22, 27 and 28 career MLB games. Overall, he concluded that historic run with 14 homers in his first 28 big-league appearances with Cincinnati.
Aquino joins Votto in Louisville as the Bats continue their six-game series against the Saints. The two standouts each were named both the IL's Rookie of the Year and the Bats' MVP during their lone seasons with Louisville (Votto in 2007, Aquino in 2019).
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 3, 2021
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 3, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- "The Punisher" Aquino Joins All-Star Votto on Rehab with Bats - Louisville Bats
- ZBTB Playing at Frontier Field on July 4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha's Winning Streak Ends at Nine - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Fall 6-4 to the Visiting Mets - Buffalo Bisons
- Hens Record Second Straight Shutout in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Bats Stories
- "The Punisher" Aquino Joins All-Star Votto on Rehab with Bats
- Reds-Bats Pipeline Exceeds Double Digits in 2021 with Freeman
- Bats Mount Miracle Comeback to Down Saints
- Louisville Comeback Ignited by Lopez
- Inaugural Series with St. Paul Features Pair of Postgame Fireworks Shows