"The Punisher" Aquino Joins All-Star Votto on Rehab with Bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced that Cincinnati Reds slugger Aristides Aquino will begin an MLB rehabilitation assignment in Louisville tonight (June 3) at Louisville Slugger Field. Aquino joins fellow Reds rehabber, All-Star first baseman Joey Votto, on the Bats' roster when the team opens a doubleheader against the St. Paul Saints at 5:30 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.).

Nicknamed "The Punisher," Aquino slugged his way to both the International League's Rookie of the Year award and Louisville's Mary E. Barney Team MVP award (Co-MVP with Brian O'Grady) in 2019 after batting .299 with 28 home runs, 13 doubles and 53 RBI in 78 contests with the Bats. He set a Bats record (since 1999) by homering in four straight games from July 25-28 and notched the second-longest hit streak in Louisville franchise history with a base knock in 22 consecutive games from May 23 - June 19.

Aquino was promoted to the Reds on Aug. 1 and continued his record-setting season by establishing MLB marks for the most homers in a player's first 12, 14, 16, 17, 22, 27 and 28 career MLB games. Overall, he concluded that historic run with 14 homers in his first 28 big-league appearances with Cincinnati.

Aquino joins Votto in Louisville as the Bats continue their six-game series against the Saints. The two standouts each were named both the IL's Rookie of the Year and the Bats' MVP during their lone seasons with Louisville (Votto in 2007, Aquino in 2019).

