June 3 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha

June 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (10-14) @ OMAHA STORM CHASERS (17-8)

Thursday - 7:05 PM - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Robert Stock (0-2, 4.63) vs. RHP Carlos Hernández (1-1, 5.59)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The I-Cubs will try to make it two wins in a row against Omaha tonight in game three of the six-game series. Robert Stock will take the ball for Iowa, in what will be just the eighth start of his career. He will face Carlos Hernández, who gets the start for the Storm Chasers. Hernández is 1-1 at Triple-A this year, with his victory coming against the I-Cubs on May 23 at Principal Park. He went 5.1 innings and allowed three runs, including a two-run homer to Jose Lobaton.

POWER OUTAGE: Iowa's pitching locked the game down to earn the win last night, but their offense still hasn't picked back up. Starting with their May 22 loss to Omaha, Iowa's lineup has been hitting just .199 over the last ten games. In the 14 games before that, they were hitting .245. The average isn't the only thing that's dropped off, as the power has also taken a hit. In the first 14 games, Iowa slugged .409, aided by 17 home runs. In the ten games since, they've hit just two home runs, contributing to a .289 slugging percentage.

NO DECISION: Omaha starter Jackson Kowar exited last night's game without a win for the first time this season. Before his outing yesterday, Kowar was 5-0 in five starts, including a victory over the I-Cubs on May 22. Though Kowar completed five innings and allowed only one hit last night, his offense couldn't get a run across against Alec Mills, and he left a tie ballgame with no decision. His first outing against the Cubs - a six-inning, one-run performance - was the first loss of what would become Iowa's nine-game losing streak.

BEST YET: Alec Mills put in his best outing of the season for the I-Cubs last night in the third start of his Major League rehab assignment. The righty went six scoreless innings and gave up only two hits and one walk. The performance was Mills' first quality start this year and Iowa's first since last Wednesday, when Kohl Stewart allowed three runs in six innings against St. Paul. It was also the longest scoreless outing by an Iowa starter this season, topping Joe Biagini's 5.0 shutout innings on May 11 at St. Paul. The effort cut Mills' ERA in half, improving from 11.12 to 5.40 in Triple-A this season.

NASTY OUT OF THE BULLPEN: After Alec Mills' tossed six innings of two-hit ball, Kyle Ryan and Jake Jewell kept the shutout intact with three scoreless innings of their own. Ryan entered the game in the seventh inning, looking to get back on track after allowing his first run as a member of the I-Cubs in his last outing on May 29, against St. Paul. Ryan got designated for assignment by Chicago on May 7 and was outrighted to Iowa on May 11. In his third outing against Omaha this year, the lefty spun two hitless innings, walking one and striking out three batters. Last night marked his seventh game with the I-Cubs, in which he owns an ERA of just 0.84 (1 ER / 10.2 IP) having allowed just three hits while walking two and striking out 15. Opponents are batting just .091 against Ryan, who thus far has thrown 68% of his pitches for strikes. Jewell followed Ryan's two scoreless innings with a scoreless ninth of his own, earning his first save of the season and lowering his ERA on the year 0.73 (1 ER / 12.1 IP). In 10 games with Iowa, he is 2-0 with a save and has allowed seven hits, three runs (one earned), five walks, two home runs and has struck out 12.

DEE FOR THREE: Dee Gordon played in his fourth game with Iowa last night, recording a hit in his third straight. Before signing a minor league contract with Chicago and being assigned to Iowa on May 29, Strange-Gordon was on a minor league contract with Milwaukee and playing with Triple-A Nashville. With the Sounds, the infielder hit .333 (14-for-42) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two runs batted in and three walks compared to just five strikeouts. He recorded at least one hit in his first nine games and also stole two bases over his 10-game stint with Nashville. Strange-Gordon went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in his first game with Iowa, but has since batted .250 (3-for-12) with a run batted in. He played a part in both of Iowa's runs in yesterday's win over Omaha, plating the first run with an RBI bunt single, and scoring from third on a single.

AGAINST OMAHA: Iowa tied the six-game set at one last night and regained the edge in the season series, 4-3. They are now 86-92 all time at Werner Park, including 8-2 in their last ten games, dating back to 2019. After this series, the I-Cubs face the Storm Chasers for two more home series and two more road trips. They've played eight of 36 scheduled games in 2021.

SHORT HOPS: Jake Marisnick and Jason Heyward were the only two baserunners to reach against Omaha starter Jackson Kowar last night...Robert Stock will make his first start since starting three games for El Paso in 2019, it will be just the eighth start of his career.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.