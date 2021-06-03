Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Thursday, June 3rd 5:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (9-16) vs Toledo Mud Hens (12-12) Game 2 & 3 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #26 & 27 of 120 / Home Game #14 & 15 of 60

Game 1: RHP Tommy Parsons (0-1, 4.56 ERA) vs RHP Matt Manning (0-2, 7.94 ERA) / Game 2: LHP Austin Warner (2-1, 4.30 ERA) vs. LHP Locke St. John (0-0, 1.00 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds dropped the series opener against Toledo by a score of 7-0. Zack Thompson gave the 'Birds a solid start, allowing just two runs in 5.1 innings and striking out five. Irving Lopez had his best night of the season at the plate, going 3-3 with a double. Evan Mendoza chipped in with two hits on the night.

Game One Starter: Tommy Parsons toes the slab in the first half of today's doubleheader. The righthander is making his sixth appearance this season and his fourth start, entering the outing with an ERA of 4.56 in 25.2 IP with 24 strikeouts and 12 walks. Parsons' last outing was on Friday at Gwinnett, when he allowed six runs (all earned) in 5.0 innings on seven hits.

Game Two Starter: Austin Warner starts the second half of tonight's doubleheader at AutoZone Park. The lefthander has exclusively appeared out of the bullpen this season for Memphis, sporting an ERA of 4.30 in seven relief outings (14.2 IP) with 14 strikeouts and eight walks. Warner was a starter during the 2019 MiLB season, including 11 starts with Memphis (5.70 ERA in 60.0 IP with 55 strikeouts).

Toledo Game One Starter: Matt Manning will make the start in game one of the doubleheader for Toledo. Manning has struggled thus far in 2021, pitching to a 7.94 ERA and allowing 10 home runs in 22.2 innings of work. Manning's last start was on May 28 at Louisville. He allowed six runs in 3.1 innings that day. The 23-year-old was the 2019 Eastern League Pitcher of the Year with the Erie Seawolves (Double-A). Detroit selected Manning with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Sheldon High School in Sacramento, California. MLB Pipeline ranks Manning as the 19th-best prospect in all of baseball and third-best right-handed pitching prospect in the game.

Toledo Game Two Starter: Locke St. John gets the ball for game two today. It will be his eighth appearance and first start of the season for the Mud Hens. St. John has been excellent this year, allowing just one run on five hits in nine innings of work and striking out 12. St. John is in the first season of his second stint in the Detroit organization after signing a minor league contract on December 29, 2020. The Tigers selected St. John in the 32nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of South Alabama. His first stint in the Tigers' system lasted until the end of the 2017 season when he was acquired by the Rangers. The 28-year-old made seven appearances in the major leagues with the Rangers in 2019.

Home Cooking: The Redbirds begin a 12-game-long homestand this week when they host Toledo at AutoZone Park. This two-week-long homestand continues next week against the Gwinnett Stripers. Memphis will have another 12-game homestand in August, when they host the Nashville Sounds and Columbus Clippers from August 17-29.

A New Foe: Opponents from the old Pacific Coast League and International League will square off this week, as the PCL's Memphis Redbirds host the IL's Toledo Mud Hens. The two teams are now part of the new Triple-A East, created prior to this season as part of the restructuring of Minor League Baseball by MLB. The Toledo Mud Hens are the long-time Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, having been with the club since 1987. Toledo is just about an hour's drive from Comerica Park, the home of the Tigers.

Repping the Stars and Stripes: Matthew Liberatore was named to USA Baseball's Olympic Training Camp roster on Sunday. He made his impressive debut with Team USA on Monday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts in a 7-1 win against Nicaragua. Team USA is currently competing in the Americas Qualifier from May 31-June 5 in Florida. The winner of the event will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics while the second- and third- place finishers will get another chance at the Final Qualifier in Mexico.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.