Thursday's Bats Game to be Played as 9-Inning Contest, Friday to be Doubleheader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Major League Baseball has determined that Thursday's (June 3) scheduled doubleheader between the Louisville Bats and St. Paul Saints will be played as a nine-inning game tonight and Friday's contest will now be a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's (June 3) game can show their ticket at the Bats' Box Office to receive a free ticket to any remaining home game during the 2021 season. No exchange is necessary; simply bring Thursday's ticket to the Box Office to receive your free ticket for a future 2021 Bats home game.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday and first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first contest.

