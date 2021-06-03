SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-12) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-7)

LHP Matt Moore (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Brian Keller (0-0, 3.46 ERA)

| Game 25 | Home Game 13 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | June 3, 2021 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

FAST OUT OF THE GATE: With 17 wins in 24 games, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have kept themselves in elite company across minor league baseball. Entering play on Thursday there are only 15 teams across minor league baseball with at least 17 wins, with only Nashville, Durham and Omaha at that mark among Triple-A East teams. Nashville (AAA, MIL) has the best record in minor league baseball at 20-5 on the season, and is the only team with 20 wins. Overall, the Yankees have the best organizational record in baseball (67-32, .677), a full 2.5 games better than Baltimore (64-34, .653), who has the second-best record.

A WALK IN THE PARK: Since his promotion from Double-A Somerset, infielder Hoy Park has been a hitting machine for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After a 2-for-4 performance on Wednesday, Park is hitting .349/.462/.651 with 4 doubles, 3 home runs and 9 RBIs in just 12 games played. In 113 games with Trenton in 2019, Park totaled three home runs, and is already almost halfway to his career-high of 7 HR (2017 with Charleston and Tampa). Signed as an international free agent in 2014, Park already has four multi-hit games with the RailRiders, including a pair of three-hit contests. He has reached base safely in 11 games and recorded a hit in nine of his dozen contests.

BIG TEN: The RailRiders' 10-2 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday was the fourth time this season that the Baby Bombers have scored at least 10 runs in a ballgame this year in 24 games. Before Wednesday night, the last time the RailRiders had accomplished the feat was on May 18 at Rochester in an 11-6 win. It also marked the first time that SWB scored double-digits at PNC Field this season, having also done so twice in the opening series of the season at Syracuse.

BULLISH ON THE 'PEN: The RailRiders bullpen has been the backbone of the pitching staff in the early part of the season and the last five games have been. SWB relievers have combined to allow just two runs in 25.2 innings (0.70 ERA) against the Bisons and IronPigs since the beginning of play last Wednesday. What's more, they've combined to allow just 18 baserunners -- two on hit batsmen (both by Adam Warren), six walks and 10 hits (nine singles, two of which were infield hits). The SWB bullpen ERA is down to 3.19 on the season, while the unit is averaging 11.76 K/9. That ranks as the third-best bullpen ERA in Triple-A East, and second-best in the Northeast Div. (Buffalo, 2.32).

DINGER ALERT: After shattering the SWB franchise record with 212 home runs in 2019 (previously 164 in 1998), the RailRiders are at it again, hitting 34 home runs in their first 24 games this season. The 34 round-trippers hit by SWB puts the club in a tie for fifth place in Triple-A East with Nashville setting the pace with 46 dingers. The RailRiders are tied for 14th in minor league baseball in home runs, with Salt Lake (AAA, LAA) leading the minors with 47. The long ball surge has been a true team effort, as only Trey Amburgey (t-18th, 5) ranks in the top 30 in home runs in Triple-A East.

WALK-A-THON: Through 24 games this season, the RailRiders have drawn 129 walks, the second-most in all of Triple-A baseball, trailing only Gwinnett (148). No other team in the minors' highest level has taken more than 124 bases on balls (Lehigh Valley). Overall, the RailRiders are 15th in all of minor league baseball in walks, with St. Lucie (Low-A, NYM) leading the way with 168 walks. The top four teams in walks alll play in the Low-A Southeast, which is using an automated balls and strikes (ABS) system this season. SWB's team .362 OBP is third in Triple-A East, and ranks t-11th across all levels of the minors. There are currently four teams in Triple-A East with team OBPs of .350 or higher. Lehigh Valley (.343) has the sixth-best OBP of the 20-team league. Among qualified hitters, the RailRiders boast Chris Gittens (3rd, .477) and Socrates Brito (39th, .352) in the top 50 in OBP in Triple-A East.

THREE DOZEN SIDES OF BACON: The COVID-19 pandemic has created one of the most unusual season schedules in the history of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre franchise. With the season beginning a full month later than traditional, all teams in Triple-A East will play 120-game schedules. The RailRiders, along with the rest of the Northeast Division teams, will exclusively play teams within the division. This leads to a schedule where SWB plays the rival Lehigh Valley IronPigs an unprecedented 36 times. For perspective, the RailRiders play the Rochester Red Wings and the Buffalo Bisons a combined 36 times. The RailRiders currently lead the 2021 IronRail Series 5-3.

