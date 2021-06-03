RailRiders Win on Strength of Four-Hitter

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders utilized four pitchers to throw a combined four-hitter in a 5-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at PNC Field.

The RailRiders got on the board in the bottom of the first when Trey Amburgey touched up MLB rehabber Matt Moore for an RBI double. Later in the inning, Andrew Velazquez drew a bases-loaded walk to plate another run and give SWB a 2-0 lead. Amburgey finished 1-for-4 with his RBI double, extending his season-long hitting streak to 10 games, the longest by any RailRider batter in 2021.

Brian Keller turned in a strong start for the RailRiders, allowing only one run in 4.0 innings of work. The right-hander scattered four hits and four walks while striking out three and preserving the lead. The bullpen was terrific in back of Keller, with Kyle Barraclough (3-0) tossing 2.2 scoreless innings and striking out a season-high five for the win.

In the bottom of the sixth, SWB rallied for three runs on two hits against the IronPigs bullpen. A wild pitch scored Hoy Park with the first run of the inning, then after an intentional walk to load the bases, Socrates Brito connected for a two-run single to expand the lead to 5-1.

Braden Bristo turned in 1.1 perfect innings of relief, and Luis Garcia sealed the win with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. RailRiders pitchers combined to retire 16 of the final 17 batters they faced. In the last six games, the bullpen has allowed only two runs in 30.2 innings, good for a combined ERA of 0.59.

Chris Gittens and Park led the way offensively with two hits and two runs scored each.

POSTGAME NOTES: RailRiders batters drew 10 walks in the game, and have now drawn 139 free passes on the season, the second-most in Triple-A... With the win, Kyle Barraclough now leads the staff with three victories on the season and has racked up seven straight scoreless appearances totaling 9.1 innings.

The RailRiders continue their series with the IronPigs Friday night at PNC Field. RHP Brody Koerner (1-1, 2.95) gets the start for SWB, while Lehigh Valley counters with LHP Bailey Falter (1-0, 1.93). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

