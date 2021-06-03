Bulls-Tides Game Called in Eighth Inning
June 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM - Thursday evening's contest between the Durham Bulls and the Norfolk Tides was called in the eighth inning after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit by a batted ball with Norfolk leading 12-4.
The Bulls organization's thoughts are with Tyler, his family, friends and teammates.
