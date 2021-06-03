Bo Goes 6, Bats Pound out 6 in Win over Saints
June 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Starter Bo Takahashi no-hit St. Paul through 5.2 innings, Dwight Smith Jr. had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and the Louisville Bats beat the Saints for a second straight night 6-3.
With the victory, Louisville has now won four of its last six games.
Takahashi breezed through his first 5.0 frames, retiring the first nine batters in order and facing the minimum through five. He allowed his lone hit - a two-run homer in the sixth - with two outs in the sixth inning, but quickly retired the next batter to finish with a quality start of three runs on one hit with a season-high seven strikeouts.
Smith Jr. singled home Alejo Lopez Jr. for Louisville's first run of the game in the third, Aristides Aquino crossed home on a ground out and Smith himself came around to score on a wild pitch to give the Bats a 3-0 lead in the third.
Smith Jr. struck again in the fifth, doubling in Lopez with a liner to left, and T.J. Friedl contributed to the cause with a towering homer over the right-field wall.
Reds rehabber Joey Votto went 1-for-4 with a single and outfielder Aristides Aquino finished 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.
Phillip Diehl (1.0ip), Josh Osich (1.0ip) and Art Warren (1.0ip) combined for one hit over 3.0 shutout innings, with Warren nailing down his first save of the year.
The Bats and Saints continue their series Friday with a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Tony Santillan (1-2, 2.49) will get the ball against St. Paul.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 3, 2021
- Madero's Strong Start Leads Shrimp Past Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Match Franchise Record, Win 15th Straight - Nashville Sounds
- Tampa Bay Rays Issue Statement on Bulls Pitcher Tyler Zombro - Durham Bulls
- Colin Moran Homers in Indians Loss to Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Drop Game Three to Sounds 15-4 - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Win on Strength of Four-Hitter - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bo Goes 6, Bats Pound out 6 in Win over Saints - Louisville Bats
- Bulls-Tides Game Called in Eighth Inning - Durham Bulls
- Telis' Three-Run Blast Not Enough in 6-3 Loss to Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Moore chased early in Pigs' loss to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Espinal's Scoreless Outing Pushes WooSox to 3-1 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Wings Lose in Worcester Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons and Mets Rained out Thursday in Trenton - Buffalo Bisons
- Rain Forces Mets and Bisons Postponement on Thursday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday at 5:00 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Thursday's Bats Game to be Played as 9-Inning Contest, Friday to be Doubleheader - Louisville Bats
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (12-12) vs. Columbus Clippers (8-16) - Indianapolis Indians
- June 3 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- June 3 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 3, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Zac Brown Tribute Band Tickets on Sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 8-13 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 3, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- "The Punisher" Aquino Joins All-Star Votto on Rehab with Bats - Louisville Bats
- ZBTB Playing at Frontier Field on July 4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha's Winning Streak Ends at Nine - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Fall 6-4 to the Visiting Mets - Buffalo Bisons
- Hens Record Second Straight Shutout in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Bats Stories
- Bo Goes 6, Bats Pound out 6 in Win over Saints
- Thursday's Bats Game to be Played as 9-Inning Contest, Friday to be Doubleheader
- "The Punisher" Aquino Joins All-Star Votto on Rehab with Bats
- Reds-Bats Pipeline Exceeds Double Digits in 2021 with Freeman
- Bats Mount Miracle Comeback to Down Saints