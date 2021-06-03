Bo Goes 6, Bats Pound out 6 in Win over Saints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Starter Bo Takahashi no-hit St. Paul through 5.2 innings, Dwight Smith Jr. had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and the Louisville Bats beat the Saints for a second straight night 6-3.

With the victory, Louisville has now won four of its last six games.

Takahashi breezed through his first 5.0 frames, retiring the first nine batters in order and facing the minimum through five. He allowed his lone hit - a two-run homer in the sixth - with two outs in the sixth inning, but quickly retired the next batter to finish with a quality start of three runs on one hit with a season-high seven strikeouts.

Smith Jr. singled home Alejo Lopez Jr. for Louisville's first run of the game in the third, Aristides Aquino crossed home on a ground out and Smith himself came around to score on a wild pitch to give the Bats a 3-0 lead in the third.

Smith Jr. struck again in the fifth, doubling in Lopez with a liner to left, and T.J. Friedl contributed to the cause with a towering homer over the right-field wall.

Reds rehabber Joey Votto went 1-for-4 with a single and outfielder Aristides Aquino finished 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.

Phillip Diehl (1.0ip), Josh Osich (1.0ip) and Art Warren (1.0ip) combined for one hit over 3.0 shutout innings, with Warren nailing down his first save of the year.

The Bats and Saints continue their series Friday with a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Tony Santillan (1-2, 2.49) will get the ball against St. Paul.

