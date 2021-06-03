Telis' Three-Run Blast Not Enough in 6-3 Loss to Bats
June 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints and Louisville Bats were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field, but an hour and 29-minute rain delay shifted that plan. The Saints and Louisville Bats played a nine-inning game that saw the Saints not collect a hit through 5.2 innings until Tomás Telis blasted a three-run homer. It wasn't enough, however, as the Saints lost 6-3 to the Bats.
With Jhoan Duran getting the start for the Saints, it was the other starter that shined on Wednesday night. Bo Takahashi retired the first nine men he faced before walking JT Riddle to start the fourth. A line drive double play and a strikeout gave Takahashi a no-hitter through four.
With the no-hitter intact in the sixth, Takahashi started to lose a little of his command. With one out he walked Keon Broxton and, with two outs, Takahashi walked Riddle. That brought up Telis who crushed a three-run homer to dead center, his third of the season, to end the no-hitter and get the Saints to within 5-3. Takahashi went 6.0 innings allowing three runs on one hit while walking three and striking out seven.
Meanwhile, Duran struggled with his control all night and walked a career high five. He got away with three walks in the first two innings, but couldn't escape in the third. With a man on first and one out, Duran walked Major League rehabber, Aristedes Aquino to put runners at first and second. Dwight Smith Jr. made it 1-0 with an RBI single to right. Alfredo Rodriguez followed with an RBI groundout making it 2-0. Two wild pitches later, Smith Jr. scored increasing the Saints deficit to 3-0. Duran went 4.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking five and striking out two. He threw 82 pitches, just 32 for strikes.
In the fifth, the Bats increased their lead against reliever Robinson Leyer. Alejo Lopez led off the inning with a double to right. Aquino walked for the second time on the night putting runners at first and second. Smith Jr. doubled home Lopez to make it 4-0. Two batters later a groundout by Brantley Bell scored Smith Jr. giving the Bats a 5-0 lead.
With the Saints down 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, TJ Friedl hit a solo homer to right, his second of the season, making it 6-3. It was the first home run the Saints had allowed in eight games. They've allowed the fewest home runs in all of Triple-A, with 13.
The same two teams will meet in a double header on Thursday night with game one beginning at 5:30 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of game one and both are scheduled for seven innings. The Saints will start RHP Chandler Shepherd (0-1, 5.06) to the mound in game one against Bats RHP Tony Santillan (1-2, 2.49). In game two the Saints will start RHP Rob Whalen (0-1, 1.69) against Bats LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-0, 6.75). Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 3, 2021
- Madero's Strong Start Leads Shrimp Past Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Match Franchise Record, Win 15th Straight - Nashville Sounds
- Tampa Bay Rays Issue Statement on Bulls Pitcher Tyler Zombro - Durham Bulls
- Colin Moran Homers in Indians Loss to Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Drop Game Three to Sounds 15-4 - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Win on Strength of Four-Hitter - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bo Goes 6, Bats Pound out 6 in Win over Saints - Louisville Bats
- Bulls-Tides Game Called in Eighth Inning - Durham Bulls
- Telis' Three-Run Blast Not Enough in 6-3 Loss to Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Moore chased early in Pigs' loss to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Espinal's Scoreless Outing Pushes WooSox to 3-1 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Wings Lose in Worcester Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons and Mets Rained out Thursday in Trenton - Buffalo Bisons
- Rain Forces Mets and Bisons Postponement on Thursday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday at 5:00 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Thursday's Bats Game to be Played as 9-Inning Contest, Friday to be Doubleheader - Louisville Bats
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (12-12) vs. Columbus Clippers (8-16) - Indianapolis Indians
- June 3 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- June 3 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 3, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Zac Brown Tribute Band Tickets on Sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 8-13 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 3, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- "The Punisher" Aquino Joins All-Star Votto on Rehab with Bats - Louisville Bats
- ZBTB Playing at Frontier Field on July 4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha's Winning Streak Ends at Nine - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Fall 6-4 to the Visiting Mets - Buffalo Bisons
- Hens Record Second Straight Shutout in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Telis' Three-Run Blast Not Enough in 6-3 Loss to Bats
- Saints Seven Game Win Streak Snapped After Six Run Eighth, Lose 6-2
- A Familiar Face and a New One; Mark Contreras and David Bañuelos Join Saints
- Saints and Bats Postponed Due to Rain; Doubleheader Thursday
- A Pair of Promotions: Twins #8 Prospect, Outfielder Gilberto Celestino, and Infielder Sherman Johnson Added to Saints Roster