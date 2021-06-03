Telis' Three-Run Blast Not Enough in 6-3 Loss to Bats

LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints and Louisville Bats were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field, but an hour and 29-minute rain delay shifted that plan. The Saints and Louisville Bats played a nine-inning game that saw the Saints not collect a hit through 5.2 innings until Tomás Telis blasted a three-run homer. It wasn't enough, however, as the Saints lost 6-3 to the Bats.

With Jhoan Duran getting the start for the Saints, it was the other starter that shined on Wednesday night. Bo Takahashi retired the first nine men he faced before walking JT Riddle to start the fourth. A line drive double play and a strikeout gave Takahashi a no-hitter through four.

With the no-hitter intact in the sixth, Takahashi started to lose a little of his command. With one out he walked Keon Broxton and, with two outs, Takahashi walked Riddle. That brought up Telis who crushed a three-run homer to dead center, his third of the season, to end the no-hitter and get the Saints to within 5-3. Takahashi went 6.0 innings allowing three runs on one hit while walking three and striking out seven.

Meanwhile, Duran struggled with his control all night and walked a career high five. He got away with three walks in the first two innings, but couldn't escape in the third. With a man on first and one out, Duran walked Major League rehabber, Aristedes Aquino to put runners at first and second. Dwight Smith Jr. made it 1-0 with an RBI single to right. Alfredo Rodriguez followed with an RBI groundout making it 2-0. Two wild pitches later, Smith Jr. scored increasing the Saints deficit to 3-0. Duran went 4.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking five and striking out two. He threw 82 pitches, just 32 for strikes.

In the fifth, the Bats increased their lead against reliever Robinson Leyer. Alejo Lopez led off the inning with a double to right. Aquino walked for the second time on the night putting runners at first and second. Smith Jr. doubled home Lopez to make it 4-0. Two batters later a groundout by Brantley Bell scored Smith Jr. giving the Bats a 5-0 lead.

With the Saints down 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, TJ Friedl hit a solo homer to right, his second of the season, making it 6-3. It was the first home run the Saints had allowed in eight games. They've allowed the fewest home runs in all of Triple-A, with 13.

The same two teams will meet in a double header on Thursday night with game one beginning at 5:30 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of game one and both are scheduled for seven innings. The Saints will start RHP Chandler Shepherd (0-1, 5.06) to the mound in game one against Bats RHP Tony Santillan (1-2, 2.49). In game two the Saints will start RHP Rob Whalen (0-1, 1.69) against Bats LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-0, 6.75). Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

