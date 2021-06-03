Knights Drop Game Three to Sounds 15-4

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game three of their six-game series to the Nashville Sounds on Thursday evening by a score of 15-4 at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win was Nashville's 15th straight and third of the series.

Offensively, the Knights scored three of their four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to a three-run home run from right fielder Mikie Mahtook. The home run was his fifth of the season. Third baseman Jake Burger had two hits on the night and left fielder Blake Rutherford scored Charlotte's sixth-inning run on a wild pitch.

Charlotte RHP Félix Paulino (1-2, 13.21) was saddled with the loss after he was charged with 10 runs on five hits over 2.2 innings pitched. The Sounds hit three home runs on the night. The Knights used six pitchers on the night, including shortstop Matt Reynolds. He tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

Earlier in the day, 1B/OF Gavin Sheets, who was leading the Knights in RBIs with 20, was recalled to the Chicago White Sox.

The two teams will continue their six-game series on Friday with a 7:04 p.m. game from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the Knights will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline with thrilling post-game fireworks presented by Truist.

