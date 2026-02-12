Yuki Kawamura Goes off with 34 PTS and 16 AST for Windy City
Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls YouTube Video
Check out the Windy City Bulls Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2026
- South Bay Lakers Depth Leads Comeback Win over San Diego - South Bay Lakers
- Poulakidas, House Set Franchise Records in Loss to Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Stockton Falls to Mexico City in 107-86 Home Defeat - Stockton Kings
- Bulls Fall Short to the Gold, Kawamura Records Career-High Double-Double - Windy City Bulls
- Former Celtics Fuel Cruise in 109-103 Road Win - Motor City Cruise
- Iowa Wolves Lose Second to Austin Spurs 135-120 at Casey's Center - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City Bulls Stories
- Bulls Fall Short to the Gold, Kawamura Records Career-High Double-Double
- Bulls Protect Home Court, Topple Nets
- Windy City Bulls to Honor Influential Black Pioneers and Leaders During Black Excellence Night on February 11
- Bulls Fall to Nets, Set Single-Game Attendance Record with 9,320 Fans
- Bulls Split Series 1-1, Fall to Swarm