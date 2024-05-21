Yankees No. 1 Prospect OF Jasson Dominguez Currently Scheduled to Join Somerset for MLB Rehab

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees) New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that OF Jasson Dominguez is currently scheduled to continue his MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. Dominguez will join the Patriots in New Hampshire on Tuesday, May 21 as they kick off a seven-game series with the Blue Jays affiliate Fisher Cats.

Dominguez, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the organization's top prospect, made his MLB debut with the Yankees on 9/1/2023, after spending parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Somerset. In his first MLB at-bat, Dominguez launched a two-run homer off Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander. With the blast, Dominguez became the youngest player in Yankees history to hit a home run in his MLB debut.

Also MLB's No. 31 overall prospect, Dominguez went on to homer in four of his first eight big league games, where he slashed .258/.303/.677 (8-for-31) with 7 RBI, 6 R and 5 XBH. His breakout campaign was then cut short by a torn UCL, which forced him to undergo Tommy John Surgery last September.

During his ascent to the Bronx, Dominguez played 114 regular season games with the Patriots, five in 2022 and 109 in 2023. Over that span, the 21-year-old slashed .248/.361/.412 with 16 HR and 67 RBI.

Additionally, Dominguez was a key piece of the Patriots 2022 Eastern League Championship run. Over five games during the 2022 postseason, Dominguez led all hitters after he went 9-for-20 (.450) with 3 HR, 10 RBI, and 7 R, including a 2 HR (one from each side of the plate) and 6 RBI performance in the decisive game three of the EL Championship Series.

A two-time MLB All-Star Futures Game selection and 2022 Yankees Organization All-Star, Dominguez began his 2024 campaign last week by playing four rehab games for Single-A Tampa. With the Tarpons, Dominguez went 5-for-13 (.285) with 2 RBI and 2 R.

The Patriots return home for a 12-game homestand beginning 5/28, which includes a Jasson Dominguez bobblehead giveaway on 5/30.

Dominguez becomes the fifth Yankee to rehab with Somerset this season and 30th different player on an MLB rehab with the Patriots since the team became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.

