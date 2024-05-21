Ponies Hold off Fightins in Series Opening Matinee

May 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-17) held off the Reading Fightin Phils 6-5 in the series opener Tuesday morning at First Energy Stadium. Alex Ramírez hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth. Ramírez finished 2-for-4 with a single, double, and two runs scored.

Brandon Sproat allowed three runs over a career-high seven innings in his second start with Binghamton, allowing just one walk and striking out a career-high nine batters. Nolan McLean had a multi-hit game in his Double-A debut, including an RBI single in the third inning. Paul Gervase returned off the IL and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his second save of the season.

In the first, Kevin Parada hit a sacrifice fly to center that drove home Matt Rudick to put Binghamton on the board. In the third, Parada hit a ground-rule double to left that scored Ramírez to make it 2-0 Binghamton. McLean's RBI single made it 3-0 to cap off a two-run frame.

In the fourth, Rudick's RBI double scored Wyatt Young from first to make it 4-0. Rudick finished 1-for-2 with two walks, reaching base four times.

Reading (17-23) would get on the board on a José Rodríguez solo homer in the fourth. Kendall Simmons and Casey Martin hit back-to-back home runs to cut the Ponies lead to 4-3. After a Rowdey Jordan sacrifice fly in the seventh made it 5-3, Reading scored two in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 5.

In the ninth, Wyatt Young was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. The next batter, Rudick, reached on a walk. Rudick and Young would advance to second and third on a passed ball. That set up Ramírez' go-ahead sacrifice fly to center that scored Young to put the Ponies ahead for good.

The two teams continue their six-game series Wednesday night, with McLean scheduled to start and make his Double-A pitching debut. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m., with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:30 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Ponies hit three sacrifice flies in the game...Parada reached base twice and drove in two runs...Omar De Los Santos made his AA debut as a pinch-runner and stole second base in the eighth inning; he was 25-for-27 in stolen base chances this season with High-A Brooklyn.

