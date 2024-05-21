Lampe Homers, But Senators Clip RubberDucks, 2-1

May 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron left-hander Ryan Webb worked six strong innings, and left fielder Joe Lampe hit his first RubberDuck home run, but three Senators did not allow another run in a 2-1 Harrisburg victory that trimmed Akron's Southwest Division lead to one game after the opener of a six-game series at FNB Field on Tuesday.

Turning Point

After Lampe's homer tied the game, 1-1, in the third inning, Webb hit designated hitter Andrew Pinckney with a two-out pitch in the bottom of the third. Center fielder Dylan Crews singled to right field, and third baseman Brady House singled to center field, scoring Pinckney. Crews also tried to score, but a relay from center fielder Kahlil Watson threw to second baseman Christian Cairo to catcher Kody Huff cut down Crews at the plate to keep it 2-1 and end the inning.

Mound Presence

Webb allowed the first two hitters to reach in the first inning on his own throwing error and a walk but escaped the first inning when right fielder Alexfri Planez made a catch on Crews' foul fly ball and threw out Washington Nationals rehabbing right fielder Lane Thomas at third base. House hit his ninth home run - second in the Eastern League - leading off the second inning. Webb allowed the go-ahead run in the third inning but then shut out the Senators for three more innings. He finished with three strikeouts and two walks while allowing seven hits, working six innings for the third time in four May starts. Right-hander Andrew Walters pitched a scoreless seventh around a walk, and right-hander Tyler Thornton struck out the side around a triple in the eighth.

Duck Tales

Lampe led off the third inning with a home run to right field off right-hander Brad Lord. In the fifth, designated hitter Milan Tolentino singled but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double. Lampe and shortstop Yordys Valdés each singled, and Watson walked, but a flyout ended the inning. In the sixth, Cairo walked and went to third base on a single by third baseman Dayan Frías , but he was thrown out trying to score the game-tying run on Tolentino's fly ball, ending Lord's six-inning start. Akron did not put a runner in scoring position against the Senators bullpen.

Notebook

The RubberDucks lost consecutive games for the first time since a four-game skid April 17-20...Between Sunday and Tuesday, Lampe had hits in five straight at-bats...Watson and Tolentino each extended six-game hitting streaks and have seven hits in their respective streaks...Akron maintains the best ERA (2.54) in full-season (major or minor league) baseball...Thomas was 0-for-3 while playing five innings in his first rehab game...Game Time: 2:13...Attendance: 7,463.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at FNB Field. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Kyle Luckham (2-2, 4.26 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.