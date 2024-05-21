Sea Dogs Open Homestand with Doubleheader Split

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (21-18) split a twinbill with the Hartford Yard Goats (19-19) on Tuesday night. Hartford took game one, 8-5 before Portland took the nightcap, 5-1.

In game one, Hartford took an early lead in the top of the first after a three-run homer to center field from Braxton Fulford.

Hartford continued the scoring in the top of the fourth inning with another homer. This time, off the bat of the top Rockies prospect, Adael Amador. With a two-run shot to right field, Hartford led 5-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Eddinson Paulino reached with a single before Matthew Lugo started the home run party for the Sea Dogs. With his team-leading ninth of the season out to left center field, Portland was on the board and within three.

Portland would tie the game in the bottom of the sixth bringing in three runs to score. A two-run single from Paulino and an RBI single from Alex Binelas would tie it at five.

Hartford broke away in the top of the seventh, bringing home three more to score. A pair of RBI singles from Sterlin Thompson and Yanquiel Fernandez and a wild pitch would give Hartford the 8-5 win.

RHP Jaden Hill (1-2, 3.95 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.2 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out three. RHP Cody Scroggins (0-1, 6.75 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out one.

In game two. Portland jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning to get on the board first. Mickey Gasper reached on a fielder's choice allowing Matthew Lugo to score who reached on a fielding error to the shortstop. Matt Donlan hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Gasper and put Portland up by two. A wild pitch would score Sikes from third who reached on a ground-rule double (5) for the final run of the inning.

Back-to-back homers from Marcelo Mayer (4) and Nick Decker (3) would give Portland a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth. The leadoff solo shot from Mayer and a solo shot from Decker would land in Gifford's Pavillion to extend the lead.

Hartford avoided the shutout in the top of the seventh after an RBI double from Nic Kent but Portland held on to defeat Hartford 5-1 in game two.

RHP Robert Kwiatkowski (4-0, 2.16 ERA) earned the win after pitching three scoreless innings allowing three hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. The loss was issued to LHP Evan Shawver (1-2, 3.71 ERA) after pitching 2.0 innings allowing three runs on one hit while walking one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field, tomorrow, May 22nd for game three of an eight-game set with the Hartford Yard Goats. First pitch for game three is slated for 6:00pm. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (3-1, 5.70 ERA) will start for Portland while Hartford will give the ball to RHP Andrew Quezada (2-1, 3.03 ERA).

