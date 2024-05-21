Three Homers Not Enough as Fightins Drop Series Opener to Binghamton

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (17-23) dropped the series opener to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-17) 5-4 on Tuesday.

The Rumble Ponies took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Kevin Parada hit an RBI sacrifice flyout to score Matt Rudick. They tacked on two more runs in the third. Parada earned his second RBI of the game with a ground-rule double to left, which allowed Alex Ramirez to score. In the third, Mets No. 19 prospect and two-way player, Nolan McLean earned his first Double-A hit and RBI in a Rumble Ponies uniform. McLean reached second base on a fielding error by left-fielder Ethan Wilson, and Parada came in to score. Binghamton took a 3-0 lead. In his debut, he went 2-for-4 with two hits, an RBI, and a stolen base. The Rumble Ponies drove in their fourth run in the top of the fourth with an RBI double by Ruddick, allowing Wyatt Young to score.

After four no-hit innings from Brandon Sproat, the Fightins got on the board thanks to a solo home run by Jose Rodriguez (4). This was Reading's first home run as a team since May 11. Reading's bats kept rolling in the fifth, as Kendall Simmons and Casey Martin hit back-to-back solo home runs to left field; their third homers of the season respectively. This was the first multi-homer inning of the season and the third time Reading has hit three homers in a game. The last time the Fightins hit back-to-back homers was August 8, 2023, at Hartford when Oliver Dunn and Jhailyn Ortiz went yard.

Efrain Contreras struggled with his command, allowing four runs, three of which were earned, on six hits, two walks, and struck out one. On the other side, Binghamton's Brandon Sproat struck out nine and allowed six hits and a walk on three runs through seven innings.

Reading tied the game up at five in the eighth on two RBI outs from Caleb Ricketts and Carson Taylor, but could not hang on, dropping the series opener. Binghamton scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by Ramirez.

The Fightin Phils and Rumble Ponies return to the field Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. for game two of this week's six-game series. Reading's starter has yet to be announced, and Binghamton will send RHP Nolan McLean to the mound. Pregame radio coverage gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network . A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App .

On Wednesday, Capital Blue Cross Hard Work in School Tickets are accepted. Friday night features fireworks, presented by Feesers. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph. The series concludes on Sunday with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs Live, presented by Pepsi. To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets , or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop .

