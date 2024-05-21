Erie Explodes for 11 Runs in Opener with Altoona
May 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
Erie (23-15) opened the series with Altoona (10-30) with a blowout victory as the SeaWolves won 11-1.
Erie started the scoring early against Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen. With two runners on and two out, Trei Cruz drilled a double off the fence in left field to plate both. Chris Meyers followed with an RBI single to extend Erie's lead to 3-0.
The SeaWolves extended the lead in the third against Chen. Hao-Yu Lee connected on a solo home run to make it 4-0. After Cruz hit a second double, Meyers drove him home with a double of his own. Erie led 5-0.
After a two-out walk in the fifth to Kervin Pichardo, Francisco Acuna drove an RBI double to score Altoona's first run against Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez.
Hernandez tossed a quality start for Erie. He allowed just that one run on two hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out four.
Brady Allen slugged a solo home run in the seventh to extend Erie's lead to 6-1.
Erie's offense exploded for five runs in the eighth against reliever Justin Meis. The first three batters reached on two singles and a walk. Eliezer Alfonzo then doubled to score all three, making it 9-1. Allen singled home Alfonzo. He later came around to score on a wild pitch, which made it 11-1 Erie.
Hernandez (1-1) earned his first win in Double-A. Chen (0-4) took the loss.
Erie and Altoona continue the series at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday. Garrett Burhenn pitches for Erie against Sean Sullivan.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2024
- Sea Dogs Open Homestand with Doubleheader Split - Portland Sea Dogs
- Early Homers Bite Patriots In Tuesday Loss - Somerset Patriots
- Baysox Falter Late in Series Opener vs Richmond - Bowie Baysox
- Squirrels Score Eight Straight to Beat Baysox, 9-4 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- SeaWolves Smother Curve in 11-1 Defeat - Altoona Curve
- Erie Explodes for 11 Runs in Opener with Altoona - Erie SeaWolves
- May 21, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Ponies Hold off Fightins in Series Opening Matinee - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Lampe Homers, But Senators Clip RubberDucks, 2-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Bullpen Powers Team to 2-1 Victory - Harrisburg Senators
- Three Homers Not Enough as Fightins Drop Series Opener to Binghamton - Reading Fightin Phils
- Dominguez Joins Patriots for Rehab in Manchester - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Yankees No. 1 Prospect OF Jasson Dominguez Currently Scheduled to Join Somerset for MLB Rehab - Somerset Patriots
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information - Harrisburg Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.