Erie Explodes for 11 Runs in Opener with Altoona

May 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie (23-15) opened the series with Altoona (10-30) with a blowout victory as the SeaWolves won 11-1.

Erie started the scoring early against Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen. With two runners on and two out, Trei Cruz drilled a double off the fence in left field to plate both. Chris Meyers followed with an RBI single to extend Erie's lead to 3-0.

The SeaWolves extended the lead in the third against Chen. Hao-Yu Lee connected on a solo home run to make it 4-0. After Cruz hit a second double, Meyers drove him home with a double of his own. Erie led 5-0.

After a two-out walk in the fifth to Kervin Pichardo, Francisco Acuna drove an RBI double to score Altoona's first run against Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez.

Hernandez tossed a quality start for Erie. He allowed just that one run on two hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Brady Allen slugged a solo home run in the seventh to extend Erie's lead to 6-1.

Erie's offense exploded for five runs in the eighth against reliever Justin Meis. The first three batters reached on two singles and a walk. Eliezer Alfonzo then doubled to score all three, making it 9-1. Allen singled home Alfonzo. He later came around to score on a wild pitch, which made it 11-1 Erie.

Hernandez (1-1) earned his first win in Double-A. Chen (0-4) took the loss.

Erie and Altoona continue the series at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday. Garrett Burhenn pitches for Erie against Sean Sullivan.

