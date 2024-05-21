Baysox Falter Late in Series Opener vs Richmond

BOWIE, M.D - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, faltered late against the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 9-4 loss on Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Richmond (18-22) scored eight unanswered runs from the fifth inning onward to win the series opener over Bowie.

Bowie (21-18) grabbed the lead first after Jud Fabian hit a two-run homer in the first inning against Richmond starting right-hander Ryan Murphy. The two-run shot is Fabian's eighth of the season and the sixth this month, which is tied for the league lead along with Harrisburg's Brady House.

An RBI double from Frederick Bencosme in the third and a solo homer by Samuel Basallo in the fourth gave Bowie a 4-1 lead at the end of the fourth. The homer by Basallo is his sixth on the season and the fourth against a left-hander.

Richmond scored three of its first eight unanswered runs in the fifth inning to tie the game. Luis Toribio scored from third after Basallo committed an error trying to throw out Vaun Brown stealing second. Jairo Pomares singled in Brown to make it a one-run game before Grant McCray tied up the score 4-4 with an RBI bunt single to third base.

Starting right-hander Trace Bright lasted four innings and gave up four runs on five hits over two walks and six strikeouts in a no decision. The Orioles No. 16 prospect has now struck out six or more batters in five of his eight starts this season.

The Flying Squirrels took the lead in the seventh after Will Wilson hit a two-run homer off right-hander Houston Roth (L, 0-1). A wild pitch by Ryan Watson extended the Richmond lead to three before Andy Thomas doubled in another run to make it 8-4 Richmond at the end of the seventh.

In the eighth, Pomares brought home a ninth run for Richmond after a throwing error from Collin Burns at second base.

Richmond left-handed reliever Nick Swiney (W, 3-1) earned the win after 2.1 innings of relief with three strikeouts over one run allowed.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Flying Squirrels tomorrow morning at 11:05 am. RHP Brandon Young (0-1, 3.12 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against RHP Hayden Birdsong (2-1, 2.08 ERA) for Richmond.

