Early Homers Bite Patriots In Tuesday Loss
May 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night by a score of 10-2 in game one of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH.
RHP Blane Abeyta (4.1 IP, 8 R, 9 H, 0 BB, 3 K) took the loss in his 8th start of the season. Abeyta allowed a career-high 4 HR, all solo, three of which came in a six-run 5th inning for the Fisher Cats. Abeyta has gone 0-3 with a 10.00 ERA vs. New Hampshire in four starts this season, allowing 34 H in 17.1 IP. Abeyta's 41.1 IP this season place 8th in the Eastern League.
RHP Yorlin Calderon (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) threw two shutout frames in relief. Through six outings with Somerset this season, Calderon has pitched to a 2.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 8 K in 8.2 IP. Calderon has failed to allow a run over his last two outings since 5/15 vs. POR, spanning 4 IP.
C Ben Rice (1-for-4, RBI, 2B) brought home the second and final Patriots run of the day with an RBI double in the 6th inning to score Jasson Dominguez. The Yankees No. 12 prospect has an RBI in three of his last four games. Rice ranks among the Eastern League leaders this season with 25 R (T-3rd), 23 BB (4th), 8 HR (T-4th), and 61 TB ( 7th).
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots' Jordan Groshans in action
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2024
- Early Homers Bite Patriots In Tuesday Loss - Somerset Patriots
- Baysox Falter Late in Series Opener vs Richmond - Bowie Baysox
- Squirrels Score Eight Straight to Beat Baysox, 9-4 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- SeaWolves Smother Curve in 11-1 Defeat - Altoona Curve
- Erie Explodes for 11 Runs in Opener with Altoona - Erie SeaWolves
- May 21, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Ponies Hold off Fightins in Series Opening Matinee - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Lampe Homers, But Senators Clip RubberDucks, 2-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Bullpen Powers Team to 2-1 Victory - Harrisburg Senators
- Three Homers Not Enough as Fightins Drop Series Opener to Binghamton - Reading Fightin Phils
- Dominguez Joins Patriots for Rehab in Manchester - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Yankees No. 1 Prospect OF Jasson Dominguez Currently Scheduled to Join Somerset for MLB Rehab - Somerset Patriots
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information - Harrisburg Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Early Homers Bite Patriots In Tuesday Loss
- Yankees No. 1 Prospect OF Jasson Dominguez Currently Scheduled to Join Somerset for MLB Rehab
- Vrieling Dominates, LeMahieu Comes Up Clutch In Sunday Victory
- Dees Hurls Gem As Offense Falls Short In Saturday Loss
- LeMahieu Rehabs, Richardson Homers in Offense Powered Friday Night Win