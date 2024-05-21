Early Homers Bite Patriots In Tuesday Loss

May 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Jordan Groshans in action

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Jordan Groshans in action(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night by a score of 10-2 in game one of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH.

RHP Blane Abeyta (4.1 IP, 8 R, 9 H, 0 BB, 3 K) took the loss in his 8th start of the season. Abeyta allowed a career-high 4 HR, all solo, three of which came in a six-run 5th inning for the Fisher Cats. Abeyta has gone 0-3 with a 10.00 ERA vs. New Hampshire in four starts this season, allowing 34 H in 17.1 IP. Abeyta's 41.1 IP this season place 8th in the Eastern League.

RHP Yorlin Calderon (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) threw two shutout frames in relief. Through six outings with Somerset this season, Calderon has pitched to a 2.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 8 K in 8.2 IP. Calderon has failed to allow a run over his last two outings since 5/15 vs. POR, spanning 4 IP.

C Ben Rice (1-for-4, RBI, 2B) brought home the second and final Patriots run of the day with an RBI double in the 6th inning to score Jasson Dominguez. The Yankees No. 12 prospect has an RBI in three of his last four games. Rice ranks among the Eastern League leaders this season with 25 R (T-3rd), 23 BB (4th), 8 HR (T-4th), and 61 TB ( 7th).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.