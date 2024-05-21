Senators Bullpen Powers Team to 2-1 Victory

May 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Akron RubberDucks 2-1 Tuesday afternoon at FNB Field. The game was tied 1-1 early, but the Senators retook the lead with a single run in the bottom of the 3rd. Akron loaded the bases in the 5th inning and put a runner on 3rd in the 6th, but they could not score.

THE BIG PLAY

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Brady House singled to drive home Andrew Pinckney, making it a 2-1 game.

FILIBUSTERS

Brady House hit his ninth home run of the season and drove in both Senators' runs... Brad Lord earned his fourth win of the season by allowing one run in six innings... Tyler Schoff and Orlando Ribalta combined for three scoreless innings in relief... Ribalta earned his fifth save and has not allowed a run in 16 consecutive innings... Andrew Pinckney had his 10-game hit streak snapped going 0-for-3.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

