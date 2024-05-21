May 21, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SPLIT SERIES AFTER SUNDAY LOSS The Portland Sea Dogs split the series with Somerset Patriots after a 7-0 shutout loss in the series finale. Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel both went two-for-four at the plate while Jonathan Brand fired 2.0 perfect innings in relief. Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second after an RBI single from Anthony Siegler would score Ben Cowles. In the bottom of the third inning, DJ LeMahieu reached on a walk before a pair of wild pitches advanced him to third. Ben Rice would score him with a sacrifice fly to center field to extend the lead. A bases-loaded walk from Jared Wegner would score another run to put Somerset up by three. Somerset scored three more runs in the fourth inning. Aaron Palensky stole third base before coming home to score on a throwing error from Matt Donlan. A two-run double from Cowles would bring in LeMahieu and Agustin Ramirez to extend a 6-0 lead. LeMahieu scored one more run in the bottom of the fifth with a single to left field to score Spencer Jones. Somerset held strong for the shutout, 7-0 win.

MAYER ATOP THE MOUNTAIN Marcelo Mayer now ties for the lead in all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with sixteen total after three more last series against the Somerset Patriots. Jesus Bastidas with Sugarland (AAA Astros) also tallies sixteen. Portland currently leads all of Double-A in doubles with 80 collectively. Mayer also ties for the most extra-base hits in the Eastern League whith nineteen total. He ranks second in hits (44) and runs (27) in the Eastern League. Mayer leads the team in average (.301) and total bases (69) coming into today.

TEEL ON A TEAR The New Jersey native, Kyle Teel, hit .429 last week against the Somerset Patriots after going six- for-fourteen with five runs, two doubles, three RBI, three walks, and one strikeout. His .529 OBP and .571 slugging percentage led the team after appearing in four games during last week's series. Teel is hitting .354 in the month of May across thirteen games started. He has collected five doubles, one homer, nine RBI, eight walks, and thirteen strikeouts, while going 17-48 this month.

POWERFUL PENROD PITCHING Portland Sea Dogs' LHP Zach Penrod has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 13th-19th. The 26-year-old made one start during the week, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning while tying a career-high with ten strikeouts in a 2-1 win on May 18th against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Penrod went 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA allowing one run on one hit in six innings of work with three walks and ten strikeouts for the week. In the game, Penrod did not allow a base runner until two outs in the fifth inning. Somerset's first hit of the day would come in the bottom of the sixth when Anthony Seigler singled to lead off the inning. Penrod struck out the side in both the first and fourth innings. Penrod is 3-0 in six starts this season with a 2.10 ERA. He allowed 12 walks and struck out 44 in 30.0 innings. Penrod ranks among the league leaders in several categories including tied for first in winning percentage (1,000), third in average (.173), fourth in strikeouts (44), and WHIP (1.00), and fifth in ERA (2.10). Penrod is the first Sea Dogs' pitcher to earn the honor this season. While sluggers Matthew Lugo (April 15-21) and Blaze Jordan (April 22-28) have earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors this season.

HISTORICALLY AGAINST HARTFORD This week will mark the third of four series with Hartford this season. Portland and Hartford have faced off seven times this season after having the first two games of Opening Weekend postponed. Across those seven games, Portland owns a .231 average and 4.70 team ERA against Hartford coming into today. In comparison, Hartford has hit .223 with a 3.71 combined ERA against Portland in 2024. Portland has won two of the seven contests with the Yard Goats coming into this series.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 21, 2019 - The Sea Dogs score three times in the ninth inning to beat the Trenton Thunder, 9-8 at Arm & Hammer Park. Jhon Nunez snapped the tie with a two-out RBI double to plate Cody Asche...Brian Johnson makes a MLB Rehab start and works 1.2 IP.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Angel Bastardo will have the start in game one of the twin bill. Bastardo last pitched on May 15th against the Somerset Patriots where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out eight. He has faced Hartford twice this season where he owns a 0.82 ERA along with an 0-1 record across a combined 11.0 innings to start. He has allowed one run on four hits while walking two and striking out eight across those two games. RHP CJ Liu will start game two of the doubleheader. Liu made his 2024 debut with the Sea Dogs on the road against the Somerset Patriots on May 15th where he tossed 3.0 scoreless and hitless nnings out of the bullpen while walking one and striking out eight.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.