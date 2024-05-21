Dominguez Joins Patriots for Rehab in Manchester
May 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
MANCHESTER, NH - Ahead of a seven-game series in Manchester, the New York Yankees announced that outfielder Jasson Dominguez (NYY No. 1, MLB Pipeline) is scheduled to join the Somerset Patriots to continue his MLB rehab assignment when the team visits the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium, beginning Tuesday, May 21.
Dominguez, who made his MLB debut on September 1, 2023 with the Yankees, missed the end of the 2023 season to injury. The 21-year-old Dominguez played 109 games with the Double-A Patriots in 2023 before promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and his eventual Major League debut.
The Fisher Cats and Patriots begin a seven-game homestand on Tuesday, May 21, at Delta Dental Stadium. Thursday, May 23 features a doubleheader between Somerset and New Hampshire to make up for May 5's rained-out contest in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with first pitch in game one scheduled for 4:25 PM EDT.
Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at [email protected], by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.
