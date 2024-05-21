Squirrels Score Eight Straight to Beat Baysox, 9-4

BOWIE, Md. - After falling behind early, the Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied to beat the Bowie Baysox, 9-4, on Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (18-22) have won six-of-seven dating back to last Tuesday with the series-opening win over the Baysox (21-18).

After trailing, 4-1, through four innings, Richmond scored eight unanswered runs.

The Flying Squirrels pulled ahead with a four-run seventh inning. After a leadoff walk by Baysox reliever Houston Roth (Loss, 0-1), Will Wilson clubbed a two-run homer to give the Flying Squirrels a 6-4 lead.

Later in the inning, Victor Bericoto scored on a wild pitch and Andy Thomas hit an RBI double to extend the lead to 8-4.

In the top of the eighth, Vaun Brown scored on an error to push Richmond's lead to 9-4.

After allowing a homer to the first batter he faced, Nick Swiney (Win, 3-1) did not allow another run over 2.1 innings of work and struck out three. Eric Silva threw two scoreless relief innings and Nick Garcia pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, Jud Fabian hit a two-run homer to give the Baysox an early lead.

Thomas answered with an RBI single in the top of the second to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Frederick Bencosme hit an RBI double in the third and Samuel Basallo clubbed a solo homer in the fourth to open a 4-1 Baysox lead.

Richmond rallied to tie the score in the top of the fifth inning. Luis Toribio scored on an error and Jairo Pomares brought in Brown with a single to close the score to 4-3.

With two outs, Grant McCray plated Carter Howell with a bunt single to even the score, 4-4.

Howell finished the game 2-for-3 with two walks. McCray went 3-for-4 and scored twice.

The series continues on Wednesday morning at Prince George's Stadium. Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (2-1, 2.08) will pitch for Richmond countered by Bowie right-hander Brandon Young (0-1, 3.12). First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Following this week's road trip, the Flying Squirrels for a 12-game homestand from May 28-June 9. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

