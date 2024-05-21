Harrisburg Senators Game Information

May 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (23-16) vs Akron RubberDucks (25-14)

Game 40 â Tuesday, May 21, 11:00 a.m. â FNB Field

RH Brad Lord vs LH Ryan Webb

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game one of their six-game series today at FNB Field. It's the first meeting between the teams this season. Akron took four of six games against Altoona last week, while the Senators won their seven-game series against Erie four games to three.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Erie SeaWolves 5-4 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The teams traded leads early before Erie tied the game 3-3 in the 5th. The Senators retook the lead 5-3 in the 6th. Erie scored once in the 8th to make it 5-4 but fell short of a comeback. Dylan Crews' bases-clearing double in the 3rd inning gave the Senators the early 3-2 lead.

JUST HOW THEY (AN)DREW IT UP : Andrew Pinckney extended his hitting streak to 10 games with two hits Sunday afternoon. The streak is the longest by a Senator this season and the second-longest active streak in the Eastern League. His 41 hits are fourth-most in the Eastern League this season. Last week against Erie, Pinckney hit .429 with seven RBIs, eight runs scored and two home runs, earning Eastern League Player of the Week honors.

CREWS IN THE CLUTCH : Dylan Crews has come up big for the Senators with runners in scoring position. After driving in four runs on two doubles on Sunday, Crews has 14 hits and 25 RBIs while batting .400 with runners in scoring position. Eight of those 14 hits have been for extra bases, including three home runs, four doubles, and a triple.

A SERIES OF FORTUNATE EVENTS : The Senators have been earning the upper hand by winning the opening game of each of the last five series they've played. In those five series, the Senators have earned one split followed by four consecutive series wins thanks to last week's series win over Erie. The Sens' last series loss was against Altoona from April 9th-14th.

TRUSTING IN LORD : Today's starter Brad Lord has been reliable lately for the Senators. He has given the Sens six innings in each of his last three outings. In 23 innings across his last four starts, he has allowed just two runs on 11 hits while striking out 22 batters.

HOLDING IT DOWN : The Senators' pitching staff has been one of the best in the Eastern League. Their staff's collective 3.33 ERA is 3rd best in the Eastern League. Their bullpen's 2.83 ERA is the 2nd best in the Eastern League and fourth best in AA.

WHAT A RELIEF : Orlando Ribalta highlights the Senators' bullpen as he hasn't allowed a run in 15 consecutive innings. Ribalta's 13 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run is the longest active streak in the Eastern League.

TOP O' THE ORDER : Last week against Erie the regular top three batters in the Senators' lineup were productive, as Robert Hassell III, Andrew Pinckney, and Dylan Crews combined for 17 runs scored and 16 RBIs on 22 hits.

ALUMNI WATCH: Luis García Jr. hit a two-run home run, Jacob Young hit a two-run single, and Mitchell Parker earned his third win of the season as the Nationals trounced the Minnesota Twins 12-3 Monday night.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 28 active players. They've had 34 players appear in a game including 3 MLB rehabs. Twenty-two of the current roster were originally drafted or signed by the Nationals. Twenty-four of the 28 were in the Nationals org last year and 18 of the 28 have previously played for the Senators.

PROSPECT WATCH: The current Sens roster includes nine of the MLB.com Nationals Top 30 prospects. They are #2 OF Dylan Crews ; #3 INF Brady House ; #4 Yohandy Morales ; #8 OF Robert Hassell III ; #17 Andrew Pinckney ; # 23 RHP Cole Henry (IL) ; #24 C Israel Pineda; #27 Dustin Saenz (IL) and #30 Andry Lara. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #2 Crews ; #3 House ; #5 Morales ; #7 Hassell III; #19 Pickney; #22 Henry; and #29 LHP Andrew Alvarez .

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his second season with the Nationals organization. DeShields spent the previous four seasons on the Reds big league staff as the first base coach. Former big league reliever Rigo Beltran is the Senators pitching coach. Jeff Livesey is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach. Rounding out the staff are Don Neidig (Athletic Trainer), Ryan Grose (Strength & Conditioning Coach) & Samantha Unger (Performance Analyst).

Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2024

Harrisburg Senators Game Information

