SeaWolves Smother Curve in 11-1 Defeat
May 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
ERIE, Pa. - Francisco Acuna knocked an RBI-double for Altoona on Tuesday night, but it was all the Curve's offense could manage against the Erie SeaWolves in Altoona's worst loss of the season, 11-1, at UPMC Park.
The SeaWolves scored 11 runs on 12 hits to beat the Curve in the first matchup between the two teams this season. The worst damage came in the eighth inning, when Erie added five runs to its lead off Justin Meis in relief.
Meis recorded two outs in the eighth inning, allowing five runs with four earned on five hits and a walk. The Curve then summoned INF Brenden Dixon to record the final out on the mound in the inning, his second career pitching performance and the first position player to pitch for Altoona since C Arden Pabst in 2021.
Po-Yu Chen allowed five runs on six hits in 4.0 innings in the start, with three runs coming in the first inning. Valentin Linarez allowed one run over three innings of relief following Chen.
The Curve managed three hits in the loss, with Acuna's RBI-double coming in the fifth inning off Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez, who tossed six innings with four strikeouts.
Altoona continues a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. with RHP Sean Sullivan taking the ball for Altoona against RHP Garrett Burhenn for Erie.
For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.
