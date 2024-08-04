Y'alls Pull off Tight Comeback Win

JOLIET, IL - The Florence Y'alls (34-37), presented by Towne Properties, scraped by the Joliet Slammers (30-42) on Sunday afternoon in the series finale with a 7-6 comeback win.

With three lead-changes, the Y'alls never led by multiple runs. Florence took the first lead in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly from center fielder Thomas Jones before letting up in the bottom half. Catcher Zade Richardson grabbed the lead again on a two-run double in the following frame before Joliet surged ahead again 4-3 on a home run. The Slammers jumped out to as high as a three-run cushion, but back-to-back multi-run frames handed the Y'alls the matinee win.

Designated hitter Craig Massey took control with his second-consecutive multi-knock game. Just like Friday night, the player/coach waited until the seventh inning for his first hit, smashing an RBI single to begin the comeback. He came up again in the eighth in a tied game and chopped a go-ahead infield single to third base. Massey finished 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.

First baseman Hank Zeisler closed in on the team's season-longest on-base streak of 35 (third baseman Brian Fuentes' set that record from 2023-2024) reaching safely in his 32nd-straight contest. He finished 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and a walk.

The Y'alls saw a clean return for reliever Rodney Hutchison after going more than a year without appearing in a professional game. After being re-signed by Florence on Thursday, he made his first appearance of 2024 with 1.1 IP of no-hit baseball striking out his first two batters.

On the bump, starter Evan Webster finished with a line of 4.2 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, & 1 K. Hutchison's outing came first out of the bullpen. Right-hander Alex Wagner celebrated his 27th birthday earning the win with a one-two-three seventh inning striking out one batter. Lefty Kent Klyman allowed one hit in the eighth on the way to the hold, also nabbing 1 K. Righty Darrien Williams continued his scoreless streak to four innings with the one-hit save, also striking out one batter.

Next, the Y'alls return home for an off day before traveling further east to Washington, PA to take on the first place Wild Things. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 7:05 p.m. EST. Florence sits six games behind Lake Erie for the last playoff spot.

