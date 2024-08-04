Grizzlies Denied in Bid to Sweep Boomers

Schaumburg, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies saw their four-game win streak snapped on Sunday afternoon in Schaumburg, losing 4-1 to the Boomers at Wintrust Field in their bid to record what would have been their first-ever three-game sweep on the road against the West Division foe.

Aaron Dona was outstanding in his Grizzlies debut after coming over from the New York Boulders, as the right-hander struck out seven batters over four and two-thirds innings while scattering five hits and one walk. He got out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth, but in the fifth, departed with two outs and runner on second base. That runner would score against Joel Condreay (1-1) on an RBI single by Brett Milazzo, making the score 1-0 Schaumburg.

The Grizzlies responded in kind in the next inning, as Peter Zimmermann doubled with one out, and came home to score the tying run on a two-out double by D.J. Stewart two batters later, making the score 1-1. The Boomers would score the go-ahead run in the bottom half, however, as Condreay surrendered a leadoff single to Chase Dawson before departing, with Dawson scoring later in the inning on an RBI fielder's choice against Kaleb Hill to make it 2-1 Schaumburg.

Hill then walked back-to-back batters leading off the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Boomers able to plate those two runners against Matt Hickey on an RBI infield hit by Dawson off Hickey's glove as well as a sacrifice fly by Anthony Calarco.

The Grizzlies would threaten late as well, getting the tying run on base in the seventh, and the tying run to the plate in the eighth, but could not get closer in dropping the series finale.

Having still won nine straight series overall, the Grizzlies will remain in Chicagoland on the off day tomorrow before opening a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers on Tuesday, August 6. Deylen Miley will look to continue his outstanding late-season run on the mound for Gateway in the series opener against the Slammers' Geno Encina, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT at Slammers Stadium.

