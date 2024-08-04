Otters Defeat Jackals for Second Sweep of Homestand

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - For the second time this year and this home stand, the Evansville Otters sweep their opponent, taking down the New Jersey Jackals 10-5 in the Sunday series finale at Bosse Field.

The Otters (30-41) jumped out to an early 10-0 lead over the Jackals (23-48), which was enough to hold on the rest of the way.

They scored in the opening frame on an error to take a 1-0 lead. Justin Felix ripped a double off the left field wall in the second to score another.

The big innings came later in the game. Gary Mattis picked up a two-RBI single in the fourth when the Otters scored three to take a 5-0 lead. In the fifth, Evansville doubled their runs. Giovanni DiGiacomo tripled with an RBI and later scored and Mattis also notched another run-scoring hit.

An attempt at a comeback was futile for the Jackals. They scored two in the away sixth and another three in the ninth but it was not enough.

Zach Smith (7-5) threw in five and one-thirds innings as the Otters starter. He surrendered two runs (one earned) on six hits. Out of the pen, Grif Hughes, Ryan Wiltse and Michael McAvene all threw in scoreless efforts. Reinalddo DePaula (1-3) was given the loss.

The Otters finished their seven-game home stand 6-1. With an off day tomorrow, they will be back on the slab Tuesday to face Lake Erie in the start of an 11-game road trip. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

