Knockouts Ride into Sunday Victory; Win Season Finale Versus Aigles

August 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







Trois-Rivieres- J.R. DiSarcina went 2 for 5 and five RBIs to give New England a 10-5 victory over Trois-Rivieres on Sunday afternoon at Stade Quillorama. The Knockouts improved to 25-45 while Les Aigles dropped to 37-35.

New England's starting pitcher, Matt Cronin, secured the win, improving his season record to 3-6. Throughout his exceptional performance, he pitched seven solid innings, conceding eight hits and five runs, of which five were earned. He also demonstrated great control by issuing only two walks and striking out two batters.

Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher, Frankie Guiliano, had a tough outing and took the loss, bringing his season record to 0-1. Guiliano pitched for an inning, allowing three hits and three runs, all of which were earned.

The Knockouts took the lead in the third inning after Naito swiftly got the first two outs. Keagan Calero and Jack-Thomas Wold both hit singles, and Tommy Kretzler walked to load the bases for Victor Castillo. Castillo then came through with a two-run single, giving New England a 2-0 lead. Castillo further showcased his speed by stealing his thirteenth base of the year, but unfortunately, Kretzler was caught stealing at the plate to end the inning.

The Knockouts added a few more runs the following inning. It all started with Jake Boone's single, followed by Luis Atiles getting hit by a pitch. This put two runners on base for the team. Next, Nick Husson came through with a base hit to load the bases, setting the stage for DiSarcina's pivotal moment. DiSarcina cleared the bases with a three-run double, extending the lead to 5-0. Then, Wold delivered an RBI single to bring DiSarcina home, solidifying the Knockouts' lead.

In the fifth inning, Rodrigo Orozco hit a single and L.P. Pelletier drew a walk, putting two Trois-Rivieres runners on base. Both runners advanced when a passed ball occurred, setting up a scoring opportunity for James Smibert. Smibert hit a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing one run to score. Thomas Green stepped up next and delivered an RBI single, bringing Robertson home. Green then stole second base, marking his sixteenth stolen base of the year, and positioned himself to score. Pelletier followed with an RBI single, making it a 5-3 ballgame, and Raphael Gladu grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The score stood at 5-3 in favor of the Knockouts. However, everything changed in the bottom of the seventh inning when Pelletier smashed his eighth home run of the season, leveling the score at five apiece.

Austin White walked and stole both second and third base, marking his 43rd stolen base of the season. Wold then delivered an RBI single, bringing White home and allowing Brockton to regain the lead at 6-5. The action continued in the ninth as the Knockouts added three more runs, with DiSarcina's fourth home run of the season being the highlight of the inning.

Jake Boone led the Knockouts with an outstanding performance, securing four hits. Wold followed closely with three hits, while Castillo, DiSarcina, and Husson each contributed two hits. Additionally, White, Calero, and Atiles each recorded a hit for the team. On the other side, for Trois-Rivieres, Pelletier and Brendon Dadson both had a two-hit game, while another player for Les Aigles also secured a hit.

N ew England has a day off tomorrow, followed by a three-game series in Ottawa against the Titans. They return to Campanelli Stadium on August 9th, hosting the Québec Capitales in a weekend showdown. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

