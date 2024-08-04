Bolts Slug Crushers

AVON, OH - A hot start by the blazing bats of the Windy City ThunderBolts avoided a sweep in against the Lake Erie Crushers 5-2 Sunday afternoon at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium.

The ThunderBolts (32-41) began the ballgame with a double by Reed Chumley. Following a single by Kingston Liniak with two outs, Brennan Dorighi struck out swinging on a wild pitch. The wild pitch scored one, and the throw by Crushers (40-31) catcher Alex Rodriguez landed in the outfield scoring Liniak giving the Bolts a 2-0 lead.

Next batter to the plate Christian Kuzemka smacked an RBI single, making it 3-0. After a Henry Kusiak double, outfielder Cam Phelts lined a two-run single to left accumulating a 5-0 ThunderBolts lead.

Lake Erie got a run back in the bottom of the first when Crushers' first baseman Scott Knotts grounded into a fielders choice for an RBI.

The Crushers made it a 5-2 score in the bottom of the third when Jake Guenther cut an RBI single.

In the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded and two outs, Windy City LHP Michael Barker got Logan Thomason to pop out ending the threat.

Barker (3-5) tossed five innings tossing 5.0 innings allowing four hits over two runs one earned while walking three and striking out nine.

Bolts RHP pitchers Bryce Hellgeth and Jack Mahoney each threw 1.1 innings of scoreless ball. RHP Tyler Laporte locked up his tenth save of the season in the ninth striking out two.

The Bolts are back on the diamond Tuesday night in Schaumburg at 6:30 CDT for the series finale game of a three game set against the Crushers at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium. Windy City RHP Will Armbruester (3-6, 4.55) v TBA.

