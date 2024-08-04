FL Recap

OTTERS DECIMATE JACKALS, PHILLIPS HOMERS TWICE

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters blew out the New Jersey Jackals 21-0 on Saturday at Bosse Field to take the series in convincing fashion.

The Otters (29-41) got seven RBIs from 1B Dakota Phillips and sent nine men to the plate in three different innings as they handed the Jackals (23-47) their worst loss of the season. Things started rather slowly for Evansville, taking the lead in the first on a New Jersey error and then adding on another run in the second. The floodgates opened in the fifth, with DH Randy Bednar's RBI double serving as the kickstart for a five-run outburst. It didn't end there as the Otters poured on four more runs in the fifth and another six in the sixth, capped off with a Phillips three-run blast. As if a 17-0 lead wasn't enough, Phillips struck again in the eighth with a grand slam to put Evansville up by 21. Phillips' second round-tripper was the 52nd of his career, which is now the all-time franchise record. The three-hour onslaught finally came to an end when the Otters sat down the Jackals 1-2-3 in the ninth, securing the series with a monstrous win. RHP Casey Delgado got the win for Evansville while RHP Yuhi Sako suffered the loss.

The series will conclude on Sunday at 12:35 PM CDT as the Otters look to complete the series sweep.

DIVALERIO TOSSES COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT VS. MINERS

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things continued their hot streak with a 2-0 shutout against the Sussex County Miners on Saturday night.

RHP Jordan DiValerio took control of the game and pitched a complete-game shutout for Washington (48-22), which has now won seven straight games. 3B Tommy Caufield put the Wild Things on top 1-0 with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. RF Brandon McIlwain doubled Washington's lead with an RBI single in the eighth as DiValerio continued to dominate. The rookie right-hander surrendered only two hits to Sussex County (25-45) in his complete game while compiling five punchouts. DiValerio's shutout served as his seventh win while RHP Kellen Brothers took the loss for the Miners.

The Wild Things will attempt to complete the series sweep on Sunday. First pitch for the finale will be at 5:35 PM EDT.

AIGLES CRUSH KNOCKOUTS TO EVEN SERIES

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Aigles won their series with the New England Knockouts after a big 14-6 victory at Stade Quillorama on Saturday.

After finding themselves down 4-0 in the first inning, the Aigles (37-34) outscored their opponent 14-2 to punctuate an impressive comeback over their divisional rival. The Knockouts (24-45) only had two hits in the opening frame, but managed four runs to jump out to a 4-0 lead. After an RBI groundout got Trois-Rivières on the board, 1B Brendan Dadson scored two on a single to cut the lead down to one. New England was able to push its lead back out to 5-3 in the third, but C Willie Estrada's two-run homer pulled the Aigles back even. The Aigles then unfurled their offense with a nine-run fifth inning that saw 15 men come to the plate. Estrada had two hits in the inning as well as two RBI to bring his game total to four. The Knockouts showed some life in the eighth, scoring a run to pull to within eight but the Trois-Rivières lead proved too great to overcome. RHP Mitchell Milliano got the win in relief for the Aigles while RHP Brendan Bell took the loss.

The Aigles and Knockouts will finish their series on Sunday, with Trois-Rivières looking to complete the sweep. First pitch is at 1:05 PM EDT.

SLAMMERS USE EIGHT-RUN FIFTH TO TAKE SERIES WITH FLORENCE

JOLIET, IL - For the second night in a row, the Joliet Slammers performed a comeback to take a game from the Florence Y'alls at Duly Health & Care Stadium.

The Y'alls (33-37) lost their first series since the All-Star break after Joliet (30-41) posted eight runs in the fifth inning to come back from down 5-0. Florence had built their lead on a grand slam and a sacrifice fly in the third inning, but ultimately had to pull their starting pitcher due to a pitch count restriction after the fourth. The Slammers took advantage of the Y'alls' bullpen, drawing four walks and collecting three hits in an inning that saw 14 men come to the plate. CF Adam Pottiger collected two hits and an RBI in the inning while DH Jonathan Sierra collected two RBIs with a single up the middle. After starting the inning in a 5-0 hole, the Slammers emerged from the fifth with an 8-5 advantage. The Y'alls were able to knot things up with three runs in the seventh, but Sierra and 1B Matthew Warkentin put the Slammers back on top for good with an RBI apiece in the eighth. RHP Cameron Smith solidified the 10-8 win with a save in the ninth, his third of the season. RHP Geno Encina earned the win while RHP Matt Fernandez took the loss for Florence.

The Slammers will go for the series sweep on Sunday. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 1:05 PM EDT.

CAPITALES SILENCE TITANS, TAKE LOW-SCORING MIDDLE GAME

QUÉBEC CITY - The Québec Capitales took the series against the Ottawa Titans on Saturday evening with a 3-1 victory at Stade Canac.

Behind RHP Ruben Ramirez's clinical start, the Capitales (47-24) kept the Titans (40-30) to one run while they continued to build on their first-place record. Ottawa struck first on the strength of an RBI single in the top of the first inning. In the fourth, C Anthony Quirion and DH David Glaude went back-to-back with RBI base hits to take the lead at 2-1. 1B Mathieu Sirois added on with an RBI double in the sixth to swell the lead to two, which proved to be more than enough behind Québec's pitching staff. Ramirez went for 6.2 innings and struck out seven while only allowing the lone run in the first. RHP Frank Moscatiello closed things out in the ninth for his 13th save of the season. LHP Bryan Pena took the loss. The Capitales are now one game away from sweeping their next closest rival in the Frontier League East division standings.

The series finale from Stade Canac will be on Sunday at 5:05 PM EDT.

GRIZZLIES KEEP BOOMERS AT BAY, TAKE ROAD SERIES

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies defeated the Schaumburg Boomers 6-1 on Saturday night, earning the series victory at Wintrust Field.

The Grizzlies (43-27) have allowed only two runs against them in the series and have outscored Schaumburg (35-34) 10-2. 1B Peter Zimmermann put Gateway on the board with an RBI single in the first inning and then repeated the effort in the third to make it 2-0. LF Dale Thomas made it 4-0 in the fourth with a two-run double and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly. The Boomers took a run back in the bottom of the inning but left two men stranded as the inning concluded. Another RBI single in the sixth made Gateway's lead insurmountable and secured its series win. Schaumburg left 12 men on base in the game, including three across the last three innings. RHP Lukas Veinbergs earned the win while RHP Alvery De Los Santos picked up the rare four-inning save. LHP Cole Cook took the loss for Schaumburg.

The series will conclude on Sunday at 1:00 PM CDT.

CRUSHERS GET FIRST SERIES WIN OF SECOND HALF

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers won their first series since the All-Star break when they defeated the Windy City ThunderBolts 5-3 at Crusher Stadium on Saturday night.

Lake Erie (40-30) was outhit 6-4 but managed two run-scoring extra-base hits to power the offense over the ThunderBolts (31-41). The mutual shutout was broken in the fourth inning with a two-run blast from LF Ron Washington Jr. that put the Crushers up 2-0. After a sacrifice fly made it 3-0, 2B Alberti Chavez cracked a two-run double to left-center to extend the Lake Erie lead to five. Windy City answered with two runs in the top of the fifth followed by a solo homer in the seventh, but the lack of baserunners still had them behind by two. The Crusher bullpen kept their side in front with a final two shutout innings, capped off with RHP Trevor Kuncl's 17th save of the year. LHP Jack Eisenbarger earned the win while RHP John Mikolaicyk took the loss for the Bolts.

The Crushers and ThunderBolts will conclude their series on Sunday at 2:05 PM EDT.

