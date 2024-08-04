Wild Things Sign Ex-Nats Farmhand Marlon Perez

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have added to their pitching staff with the addition of left-handed pitcher and ex-Washington Nationals farmhand Marlon Perez. Perez was signed today. In a corresponding move, lefty Kobe Foster was placed on the 7-Day Injured List, retro to August 2. The moves are presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company.

Perez comes to Washington after his release July 26 from the Nationals' organization, where he has spent the last 2.5 seasons. The southpaw started his MiLB career in 2022 with Fredericksburg (A, WSN) by posting a 2-3 record and a 3.46 ERA in 28 games from the pen. He finished 11 games and saved two. In total, he worked 41.2 innings in 2022 with 29 hits allowed, 13 walks and 47 strikeouts.

The Nationals moved him to High-A Wilmington in 2023, where he flourished. Perez had a 7-1 record with two more saves in 36 games (one start). He worked his way in 69.2 innings to a 2.97 ERA. In that work, he allowed 61 hits and 21 walks but struck out 88, good for an 11.4 K/9. This season with Wilmington, prior to his release, he'd yielded 32 hits in 33.2 innings with a 6.15 ERA in 27 games. He whiffed 43 (11.5 K/9) but walked 23.

The La Habana, Cuba native will join the Washington staff, the statistical best pitching staff in the Frontier League for tonight's game against Sussex County.

Kobe Foster was placed on the 7-Day IL retroactive to Friday, August 2, making him eligible to come off during the series at Windy City next weekend.

Perez will open tonight's game against the Miners at 5:35 p.m. as Washington eyes a sweep of Sussex County and an eighth-straight win.

