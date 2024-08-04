New England Drops Offensive Game Two in Trois-Rivières

August 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







Trois-Rivières, CA - A nine-run fifth inning led Trois-Rivieres to a 14-6 win over New England on Saturday night at Stade Quillorama. Les Aigles improved their record to 37-34, while the Knockouts dropped to 24-45.

Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Didier Vargas had a performance that earned him a no-decision. He pitched three innings, allowing three hits, five runs (four earned), three walks, and striking out five batters. Michell Miliano came in for relief and secured the win, improving his season record to 2-4. He pitched three shutout innings, allowing only one hit, two walks, and striking out two batters.

New England's Joe Kemlage also had a no-decision, pitching three innings and allowing five runs (five earned), while also walking a batter and striking out four. Brendan Bell took the loss in relief, dropping to 0-1 in the season as he couldn't record a single out, giving up five hits, seven runs (six earned), and walking a batter.

Austin White walked and then demonstrated his impressive speed and base-stealing prowess by swiping his 41st base of the season, putting himself in scoring position. Shortly after, Jack-Thomas Wold solidified the lead with an RBI single, bringing White home and giving New England a 1-0 advantage. The momentum continued when Victor Castillo drew a walk, allowing Wold to advance to second. With two runners in prime scoring position, Jake Boone stepped up and delivered a two-run double, extending New England's lead to 3-0. Showing off his speed, Boone swiped third base for his 17th stolen base of the season. The Knockouts capitalized on an error by Vargas, as Tommy Kretzler reached base, and Boone crossed home plate, bringing a four-run first inning by New England.

In the bottom of the first inning, Les Aigles responded with a strong offensive effort, narrowing the gap to just one run. L.P. Pelletier hit a single, and Raphael Gladu was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on base with nobody out. Steve Brown then grounded out to Boone at second, advancing both runners to scoring position. Dalton Combs followed with a groundout, allowing Pelletier to score from third base and advancing Gladu to third. This cut the Knockouts' lead to 4-1. Willie Estrada was then hit by a pitch and later stole second base, marking his fifth stolen base of the year. Brendon Dadson delivered a timely two-run single, bringing the score to 4-3 in favor of the Knockouts.

Victor Castillo was hit by a pitch in the third and then managed to steal second base, marking his tenth stolen base of the season. With two outs, the tension rose as Tommy Kretzler hit his tenth double of the year, extending the score to 5-3.

Trois-Rivieres tied the game in the bottom half of the inning when Estrada hit his sixth home run of the season.

In an impressive display of skill, Les-Aigles scored a remarkable nine runs on seven hits, securing a dominant lead over the Knockouts. The momentum began with Gladu's single and was propelled further by Steve Brown's tenth double of the season. Combs then delivered a crucial two-run single, extending the lead to 7-5. As tension mounted, Estrada and Dadson both connected with back-to-back base hits, loading the bases and setting the stage for Robertson to walk and force home another run, bringing the score to 8-5. A wild pitch allowed Estrada to score, while Robertson and Dadson advanced to scoring position. Pelletier's fielder's choice brought home yet another run, followed by Gladu's RBI single. An error by New England's right fielder Kretzler allowed Brown to reach first, extending the lead to 12-5. Finally, Estrada delivered the finishing touches, driving in two more runs to cap off an extraordinary nine-run fifth inning.

The Knockouts managed to add another run in the eighth, but unfortunately, it was not enough as they ended up falling short with a final score of 14-6.

Trois-Rivières' Estrada and Dadson both had an impressive three-hit performance at the plate, while Gladu contributed with a solid two hits. Pelletier, Brown, and Combs each managed to record a hit as well. Kretzler led New England with a standout three-hit performance, and Wold and Boone each contributed with two hits apiece.

N ew England is back in Trois-Rivières tomorrow afternoon, playing in the season finale of their series against Les Aigles. They return to Campanelli Stadium on August 9th, hosting the Québec Capitales in a weekend showdown. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.