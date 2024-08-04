Late Runs Lift Boomers in Pitchers Duel

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers used six pitchers to limit the Gateway Grizzlies to just one run and finish the weekend at Wintrust Field on a winning note by claiming a 4-1 decision.

Both teams sent new starters to the mound in pitch counted efforts. Daniel Paret threw three scoreless for the Boomers in his professional debut after signing Sunday morning out of Stetson University. The Boomers then used five bullpen arms to keep Gateway at bay. The first run of the game came across in the bottom of the fifth. Alec Craig doubled and scored on a two-out RBI single from Brett Milazzo. Gateway tied the game in the sixth on an RBI double from DJ Stewart with two outs but did not score again despite continued action on the bases.

Chase Dawson opened the bottom of the sixth with a single and scored on a fielder's choice from newcomer Andrew Sojka, who recorded his first professional RBI. Dawson added an RBI single in the seventh and Anthony Calarco lifted a sacrifice fly to finish the scoring.

After posting just 11 hits in the first two games of the series the Boomers tallied 11 in the win. Dawson finished with three hits while Aaron Simmons, Milazzo and Jake Meyer all posted a pair. Seven of the nine in the lineup reached base. Dallas Woolfolk earned the win in relief, working the sixth following two scoreless from Aaron Glickstein. Dylan Stutsman and Mitch White notched blank frames before Jake Joyce recorded his first save since June 18 and the first save for the tram since July 10 with a perfect ninth. The save was the eighth of the season and 53rd of his career for the league's all-time leader in appearances.

The Boomers (36-34) are off on Monday before welcoming the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday night for a 6:30pm affair on Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Ascension Illinois. Wear pink to show your support. The Boomers will wear specialty jerseys to be auctioned off to benefit breast cancer charities. LHP Jacob Smith (3-1, 3.62) is scheduled to start the opener. With the addition of a home doubleheader on August 12, there are just 12 dates left at Wintrust Field on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

