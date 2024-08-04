ValleyCats Pass Boulders in the Standings After Sunday Victory

August 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







POMONA, NY - Following a 22-minute rain delay, the Tri-City ValleyCats (39-32) defeated the New York Boulders (38-32) 8-5 on Sunday at Clover Stadium. The ValleyCats now have the second wild card spot in the Frontier League East division with 25 games left to play with seven of them against the Boulders.

For the second consecutive game, the first three innings were scoreless. Tri-City got on the board in the fourth. Ian Walters ripped a solo home run off Mitchell Senger for his fifth long ball of the season. Chris Burgess singled, and advanced to second after Elvis Peralta was hit by a pitch. Ryan Cash reached on an error from Austin Dennis, which loaded the bases. Jaxon Hallmark delivered a two-run single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-0.

New York evened the score, 3-3, in the fifth. Chris Kwitzer singled against Chas Cywin. Joe DeLuca doubled, and moved Kwitzer to third. Steve Barmakian brought in two runs with a double. Dennis plated Barmakian with a single to tie the game.

Cywin turned in a no-decision effort. He pitched 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on five hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Peralta began the sixth with a single, and Cash followed suit with a walk. Hallmark had a bunt single off Jackson Sigman as Peralta came around, and Cash went to third after an error from Kwitzer. Javeyan Williams mashed a three-run jack for his fifth homer of the year. Brett Rodriguez collected his first hit for Tri-City with a single. Oscar Campos was then plunked, and Burgess walked, which placed a runner at every square base. Peter Allegro entered, and uncorked a wild pitch which allowed Campos to cross the plate, and provide the ValleyCats with an 8-3 lead.

The Boulders responded in the bottom of the sixth. David Vinsky, Peyton Issacson, and Kwitzer singled against Gino Sabatine to load the bases. Jake Reinisch had an RBI walk off Nathan Medrano, which cut the deficit to 8-4.

Dennis singled to lead off the seventh. Nick Gotta replaced Dennis at first after a 6-4 fielder's choice. Gotta advanced to second on a passed ball. Vinsky singled, and Gotta scored following an error from Hallmark in center field.

Austin Dill tossed two shutout frames for his third save, and worked around a bases-loaded, two-out jam unscathed in the ninth. He allowed one hit, walking two, and striking out two.

Sabatine (5-1) earned the win. He recorded two outs, yielding one run on three hits.

Senger (6-4) received the loss. He went five frames, giving up five runs, three earned on nine hits, walking one, and striking out five.

Tri-City opens a three-game series against the Trois-Rivières Aigles at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, August 6 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | NEW YORK 5

W: Gino Sabatine (5-1)

L: Mitchell Senger (6-4)

S: Austin Dill (3)

Time of Game: 3:13

Total Attendance: 2,199

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.