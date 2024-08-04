Pferrer Picked up by the Giants

BATESVILLE, IN - Right-handed pitcher Cam Pferrer has been picked up by the San Francisco Giants.

The Florence Y'alls (33-35), presented by Towne Properties, stopped the team bus at a gas station in Batesville, IN on the way to Friday night's game in Joliet, IL against the Slammers to let Pferrer off the bus, so a representative from the San Francisco organization could pick him up.

Manager Chad Rhoades proclaimed to a bleary-eyed team through an hour and a half of driving, "We're stopping to let Cam Pferrer off the bus. He was just picked up by the Giants!"

The responding chorus of applause and collage of brotherly embraces shook the parked bus seated next to a silent convenience store parking lot. A beaming Pferrer glided down the aisle, grabbed his bags from the undercarriage, and floated to the sidewalk with wrinkles engraving the sides of eyes.

The scene of elation follows a long road back from injury. The Thursday, Jun. 18 battering of the Windy City Thunderbolts 21-3 marked the Indiana-native's first game since undergoing Tommy John Surgery, missing the majority of the 2023 season.

Quickly, 2024 became a banner campaign for the right-hander. Through 14 appearances in under two months, Pferrer logged a 3-0 record out of the bullpen with a trio of saves, a 1.50 ERA, 23 strikeouts, and a team-best 1.06 WHIP.

