Wild Things Sweep Sussex County, Win 8th Straight

August 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things got big days from Jalen Miller and the pitching staff and with those earned a 7-2 victory to complete the sweep over the Sussex County Miners. The win was Washington's eighth-straight, something the club has now done twice this season.

Newly-signed pitcher Marlon Perez got his first start with the Wild Things. He gave up one run on three hits through four innings of work.

The Miners would strike first in the top of the first. Catcher Jason Agresti would score on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Tony Gomez to make it 1-0 two batters in. Then, the Wild Things would come right back in the bottom half as second baseman Jalen Miller connected with his third home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

Washington would grab the lead in the bottom of the second on a Carson Clowers RBI double that scored Brandon Mcllwain to make it 2-1. The Wild Things extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth as Jalen Miller hit his second home run of the night to make it 3-1. Later in the inning, Brandon Mcllwain laced an RBI triple scoring Andrew Czech to push the lead to 4-1.

Sussex County would cut the lead to 4-2 on an RBI single by Oraj Anu in the top of the eighth. Then, the Wild Things would add three more insurance runs in the bottom half on a bases-loaded walk by Robert Chayka and a two-RBI single by Ricardo Sanchez to extend the Wild Things lead to 7-2.

In the end, the force was strong with the Wild Things on Star Wars Night.

The Wild Things will start another three-game series against the Florence Y'alls on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

